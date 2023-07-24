Brit Clark noticed a 10% visitor decrease to the Conrad Mansion Museum in Kalispell through June. As museum director she's one of many Flathead-area businesspeople observing a dip in tourism so far this summer.

“It definitely felt like a slower June,” Clark said.

Thus far in July, visits to the historic Kalispell site seem to be creeping back up, and Clark said June may have been an anomaly.

“I’m hoping that’s the case,” she said.

But many in the community believe the breakneck pace of Flathead Valley tourism has finally slowed.

According to Diane Medler, executive director of Discover Kalispell, data from a variety of Kalispell businesses indicates there was an early summer slump in visitation compared with the past few years.

“Indicators show things are slower,” she said. “It is concerning.”

In a national survey, researchers from Destination Analysts reported 44% of travelers nationwide said high prices kept them from traveling in June, and 31% said that high prices have led them to cancel an upcoming trip that same month. Furthermore, the analysts found 60.5% of travelers planned to compromise some of the elements of their travel to save money this summer. The commonly compromised components included food, shopping, trip length and lodging.

They noted younger, less affluent and more diverse travelers seemed the most willing to make these compromises.

Yet in the same survey, Destination Analysts saw near-record highs for excitement to travel. The problem in the Flathead, however, remains with the type of travel they are selecting.

Medler pointed out many travelers flocked to outdoor destinations like Glacier National Park when other forms of tourism were closed or considered dangerous during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with international travel and other tourism opportunities opened back up, national parks may not have the draw they did in the past several years.

Medler said concerns over wildfires are playing a role in the Flathead, and Glacier’s ticketed entry system, which expanded to include all of the park’s main entrances this year, might also be throttling tourism.

Will Hammerquist sees that reality playing out at the iconic Polebridge Mercantile he runs near Glacier’s North Fork entrance. The expansion of the ticketing system and the communication around its rollout seem to be big factors in a decrease of tourism to his corner of Glacier, Hammerquist said.

“I just think there’s some issues with how the park has communicated with the public,” he said.

The North Fork was the second entrance to become part of the ticketed system last year, even though Hammerquist said Polebridge typically sees about 3% of all the park’s visitors in any given year. Even with the introduction of reservations there, Hammerquist said Polebridge couldn’t keep up with the demand from pandemic-era travelers.

“We had jet fuel in our gas tanks,” he said. “Those were a couple wild years.”

Now, Hammerquist said his operations are settling back to pre-pandemic levels — which still broke records when they occurred in 2019. By and large, he thinks the adjustments he’s making are a good thing, like the reduced hours his Mercantile staff are currently working.

“I think staff’s OK with that,” he said. “It’s slower, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. We’ve been here 110 years. We’re not going anywhere.”