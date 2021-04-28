 Skip to main content
Flathead Tribal Police attempting to locate missing woman
Flathead Tribal Police attempting to locate missing woman

Juniper Rose Sky Wildshoe 

 Zoe Buchli

The Flathead Tribal Police issued a missing person’s alert for an 18-year-old Native American woman on Tuesday.

Juniper Rose Sky Wildshoe has been missing since Monday after her aunt called law enforcement to alert them on Sunday evening, Flathead Tribal Police Captain Louis Fiddler said Wednesday. Her last contact with her aunt was on Saturday.

On Monday, Wildshoe had contact with deputies in Washington state who took her to Providence St. Joseph in Spokane, Fiddler said. She was released later that day. There has been no contact from her since she was released.

Wildshoe is 5-foot-9 and 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call Flathead Tribal Police at 406-675-4700.

