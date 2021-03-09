Flathead Tribal Police looking for missing girl

Flathead Tribal Police are looking for 17-year-old Cheyanna QueQuesah, who was last seen Feb. 5.
QueQuesah went missing from Ronan. She is 5-foot-6, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about where QueQuesah might be is asked to contact the Flathead Tribal Police Department at 406-675-4700 or call 911.
Ashley Nerbovig
Crime and Courts Reporter
