Flathead Tribal Police looking for missing girl
Flathead Tribal Police looking for missing girl

Flathead Tribal Police are looking for 17-year-old Cheyanna QueQuesah, who was last seen Feb. 5.

QueQuesah went missing from Ronan. She is 5-foot-6, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about where QueQuesah might be is asked to contact the Flathead Tribal Police Department at 406-675-4700 or call 911.

