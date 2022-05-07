Flathead Valley volunteers launch trail courtesy campaign

A group of Flathead Valley organizations have launched a new trail user courtesy campaign called Outside Kind Flathead.

The campaign promotes responsible recreation by encouraging trail users to treat each other with kindness and courtesy, share the trail with all users and to respect wildlife and natural resources.

Trail networks are growing and more locals and visitors are enjoying them. As more people enjoy the trails, they should show courtesy to nature and kindness to other recreationists.

The Outside Kind Flathead campaign has sets of user-group specific messaging, so that no matter how users are enjoying local trails, they can do it with kindness. The first six user-group specific campaigns launched this year in the Flathead Valley are: Hike Kind, Wag Kind, Ride Kind, Trot Kind, Run Kind and Ski Kind. All messaging reminds users to be courteous, aware, safe, inclusive and leave no trace.

This campaign brings together Whitefish Legacy Partners, Foys to Blacktail Trails, Gateway to Glacier Trails, Rails to Trails Northwest Montana, Flathead Area Mountain Bikers, Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation, Flathead National Forest and Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. The goal of this partnership is to create consistent and clear messaging to all trail users.

For more information, visit outsidekind.org/flathead.

