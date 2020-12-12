Flathead Warming Center completes capital campaign

The Flathead Warming Center is celebrating the successful completion of a $750,000 capital campaign with contributions coming from community members and local businesses. Whitefish resident and Flathead Valley philanthropist Michael Goguen pledged nearly half of the funds raised.
“I was impressed by the commitment and the level of community support for the Warming Center and was moved to help close the gap,” Goguen said. “This shelter was long overdue. No one should be unsheltered during our cold Montana winters.”
Flathead Warming Center Board Chair Luke Heffernan expressed a huge thank you to Mr. Goguen and all the donors who have contributed and made this campaign a success. “It truly takes a community and the number of people involved has made it clear we have a united mission in the valley that says we take care of each other in the Flathead.”
The nonprofit Flathead Warming Center provides low-barrier, emergency shelter beds for homeless community members during the coldest months of the year. Since its formation in 2019, the center has relied on the generosity of local churches for space. Last winter, the organization operated out of the basement of Christ Church Episcopal in Kalispell and was able to serve 20 individuals per night. Due to capacity limitations, people were turned away almost nightly. So far this winter, the organization has been operating out of Faith Lutheran Church in Kalispell and has capacity to shelter 35 individuals each night.
The new facility, located at 889 N. Meridian Road in Kalispell, will be operational by Christmas and have capacity to shelter at least 40 individuals per night.
“Finding a home each winter has not been easy,” Flathead Warming Center Executive Director Tonya Horn said. “It’s always a race to beat inclement weather and when we do find a host facility, our operations displace their regular programming. Having a home of our own will allow us to open by the first frost and stay open until spring thaw.”
A former automobile repair shop, the new facility is spacious and has an open floor plan, which is required for staff to safely watch over guests at all times. It is located within walking distance of Kalispell Regional Medical Center, Pathways Treatment Center, Western Montana Mental Health Center, Kalispell Veterans Center, Gateway Community Services, Flathead Food Bank, and other service providers.
Safe and healthy communities depend on a continuum of services and resources for homeless and unsheltered individuals at different levels of need. “The Flathead Warming Center fills an essential role in this framework — the provision of low-barrier, overnight emergency shelter during the cold of winter. Without the Warming Center, police department lobbies, jails, hospital emergency rooms, and mental health centers often become costly and inappropriate alternatives,” Horn said. “The Flathead Warming Center removes as many barriers as possible so that everyone can have a warm, safe place to spend the night.”
For more information about the Flathead Warming Center, visit FlatheadWarmingCenter.org or call 406-250-8652.
