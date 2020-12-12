Flathead Warming Center completes capital campaign

The Flathead Warming Center is celebrating the successful completion of a $750,000 capital campaign with contributions coming from community members and local businesses. Whitefish resident and Flathead Valley philanthropist Michael Goguen pledged nearly half of the funds raised.

“I was impressed by the commitment and the level of community support for the Warming Center and was moved to help close the gap,” Goguen said. “This shelter was long overdue. No one should be unsheltered during our cold Montana winters.”

Flathead Warming Center Board Chair Luke Heffernan expressed a huge thank you to Mr. Goguen and all the donors who have contributed and made this campaign a success. “It truly takes a community and the number of people involved has made it clear we have a united mission in the valley that says we take care of each other in the Flathead.”