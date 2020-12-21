Flathead water compact nears president's desk

A “once in a lifetime moment” reached realization on Monday when Congress included the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ water compact in year-end legislation.
“This is one of the most significant days in the history of our people and one that will have a profound and positive impact on the future of the Flathead Reservation for the next century,” CSKT Chairperson Shelly R. Fyant said in an email on Monday evening. “With passage of S. 3019, we will be able to rehabilitate and modernize the Flathead Indian Irrigation Project and restore damages to fish and wildlife habitat caused by the project, while simultaneously protecting farmers and ranchers who depend on irrigation for their livelihoods.”
The Montana Water Rights Protection Act sets up a $1.9 billion trust fund to settle damage claims and rehabilitate the century-old Flathead Indian Irrigation Project. The project’s dams and 1,300 miles of canals extend throughout the Flathead Indian Reservation, Lake County and Sanders County.
Montana’s senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester got their bipartisan bill attached to the omnibus appropriations package that wraps up a wide range of government spending and policy for the year. After a week of tense negotiations in Washington, D.C. Congress was expected to pass the omnibus and a related COVID-19 stimulus package late Monday evening.
“We had 30 calls in the last three days trying to get this done,” Tester said of his work with Daines and Rep. Greg Gianforte to get the water compact included. “We had to work this in both the House and Senate leadership. He had to talk to (Senate Majority Leader Mitch) McConnell, I had to talk to (Senate Minority Leader Chuck) Schumer, I had to push on Pelosi. It worked. It speaks to the fact we were effective. The governor (Steve Bullock) jumped in too. Gianforte was in too.”
The Montana Legislature approved the compact in 2015. Tester introduced the deal to the Senate in 2016 but could not get it ratified. Daines reintroduced it last December.
“After years of hard work, the Senate just passed our bipartisan bill to permanently resolve the century- long CSKT water dispute, and it will soon become law,” Daines said in an email on Monday. “Without our bill, thousands of Montanans would be forced to spend money in legal battles and our agriculture economy would’ve take over a $1 billion hit.”
The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have treaty claims to more than 10,000 water rights far beyond the borders of the Flathead Indian Reservation. Running all of those through a water court would have taken decades.
The compact offered a bargain whereby the tribes relinquished their claims to most of those off-reservation water supplies. In return, CSKT would receive 211 on-reservation water rights, 10 off-reservation water rights and co-ownership of 58 other water rights.
In addition to the state’s whole congressional delegation, the Trump Administration’s Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and U.S. Attorney General William Barr supported the compact. Bernhardt issued a seven-page review of the deal, including analysis of a competing “People’s Compact” drafted by opponents of the CSKT plan that stated, “the Department of the Interior has evaluated the core concerns and criticisms that have been raised with respect to the compact and found that these concerns were addressed in the negotiations.”
"I'm delighted it is getting done," Sen. Fred Thomas, R-Stevensville, said on Monday. "It protects Montana farmers' and ranchers' water rights. They would be in great peril if it did not pass."
The deal has drawn opposition from some county commissioners and state legislators in and around the reservation, as well as non-tribal water-users living on the reservation.
It also includes a provision to transfer ownership of the National Bison Range to Tribal ownership, Fyant said, “where it will be professionally managed for bison conservation and will remain open to the public.”
“This will conclude a very long and difficult effort to quantify the water rights of the Selis, Qlispe, and Ksanka People,” Fyant said. This means we can avoid decades of acrimonious litigation on streams across much of Montana and protect many streams with sufficient amounts of water to ensure fish can survive and Montana’s residents can recreate and fish as they have for generations.
“The implementation of the settlement will create thousands of good-paying jobs and help boost our regional economy,” Fyant added. “This is a once-in-a lifetime moment for CSKT.”
