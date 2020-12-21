Flathead water compact nears president's desk

“We had 30 calls in the last three days trying to get this done,” Tester said of his work with Daines and Rep. Greg Gianforte to get the water compact included. “We had to work this in both the House and Senate leadership. He had to talk to (Senate Majority Leader Mitch) McConnell, I had to talk to (Senate Minority Leader Chuck) Schumer, I had to push on Pelosi. It worked. It speaks to the fact we were effective. The governor (Steve Bullock) jumped in too. Gianforte was in too.”

The Montana Legislature approved the compact in 2015. Tester introduced the deal to the Senate in 2016 but could not get it ratified. Daines reintroduced it last December.

“After years of hard work, the Senate just passed our bipartisan bill to permanently resolve the century- long CSKT water dispute, and it will soon become law,” Daines said in an email on Monday. “Without our bill, thousands of Montanans would be forced to spend money in legal battles and our agriculture economy would’ve take over a $1 billion hit.”

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have treaty claims to more than 10,000 water rights far beyond the borders of the Flathead Indian Reservation. Running all of those through a water court would have taken decades.

