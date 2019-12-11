A new fleet of pickup trucks mounted with snow plows will help keep side streets in Missoula cleared this winter, including streets that may never have seen a plow in the past.
Brian Hensel, the leader of Missoula’s streets maintenance division, presented the Missoula City Council's Public Works committee on Wednesday with the new plan to better maintain city streets when the snow starts falling. He said it was still a work in progress, but overall, people would see an improvement thanks to the city investing in more people and plows.
“The big change this year is the additional resources given to try to get a better level of service for plowing residential streets and neighborhoods. This has been a source of scrutiny for a number of years,” Hensel said. “For the three days to two weeks that our main snow crew were out there working on priority work, those neighborhood streets were being driven on, getting compacted, freezing and thawing happens, and we’re all painfully aware of the ruts that can occur.”
In the budgeting process this summer, the City Council passed Mayor John Engen’s recommendation to fund four more streets division employees, bringing the total to 33, and three pickup-mounted plows, which Hensel said will allow him to keep five people working on plowing residential side streets while larger plows are working on major roadways.
The city’s streets are mapped by four levels of priority for plowing, with one through three rankings for high-traffic roads, streets with bus lines and steep slopes, and the rest of the streets designated as residential routes, or non-priorities. Those residential streets, which add up to about 135 miles of road, are the only ones to be served by the pickup-mounted plows.
Hensel said his initial plan is to have the pickup-mounted plows working from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. during snow storms in hopes that most cars parked on residential streets will be gone while people work day jobs, allowing his crew to plow the entire street and not strand cars behind snow berms.
But he said that he realized some areas, particularly the University District, are more inundated with street parking during the day, and he would be assessing how his initial idea plays out throughout this first season.
Another reason he listed for plowing during the day rather than throughout the night was the snow berms that form on driveways when plows push snow from the street, leaving people attempting to leave for work stuck clearing out their driveway and potentially running late.
“And then my phone and email light up like Christmas, but not in a very Christmasy way,” he said. “So at least if you come home from work and have a berm to do, the kids are home and I’ve found people are more patient when doing it that way.”
While people will likely see their residential streets in better driving conditions thanks to the new plow system, Hensel warned it will also create challenges, as people who have never had to deal with driveway berms see them happening.
“We have to rely on citizens to help us with that. We can’t go through and clear 30,000 driveways. We just can’t do it,” he said. “These residents are going to see a higher level of service. It may not be the same day as a snow event, but they’re going to see an improvement. But there’s nothing perfect in snow operations, so we’re going to try our best to meet everyone’s expectations and adapt.”
Councilor Gwen Jones added that with the investments property owners and the city have made in adding Americans with Disabilities Act compliant sidewalk ramps, people should make sure those are cleared of berms as well.
"I walked a blind, big, slow dog for years and years, and when you don’t have a pathway shoveled through that berm that's created by either a snow plow or just from traffic, we’re totally defeating ourselves in terms of all our ADA accessible work," Jones said. "With more snow plowing likely means more berms, so I encourage people, especially on corner lots, to be aware of that."