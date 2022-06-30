Flippers find abandoned vehicle treasures at annual Missoula police auction

Rows of beat-up junkers and lemons lined the impound lot on West Third Street; weeds entangled some after they sat for months without movement.

Most will start a new life after roughly 50 people milled through the yard at Pro Towing Service, trampling the grass to get a better look at the 40 abandoned vehicles up for auction by the city of Missoula on Thursday.

The buildup of abandoned cars gets relief once a year when the Missoula Police Department hosts an auction to get rid of them. Where some see only junk, others find a rust-plated ticket to flipping cars or salvaging parts.

“It is kind of like Christmas — you just can’t wait to see what you get,” said Blake Hames, who has come to the auction each year for more than a decade, usually with his close family member Roger Indreland. Hames planned to get a couple cars for his “gas guzzling” kids, while also finding some that he could salvage or flip.

The auction community is tight-knit, often cracking jokes with each other. But that doesn’t stop the bidding wars. Each car goes up for bid starting at $200.

Annie Nordby, Missoula’s abandoned vehicle specialist, said the auction grows out of a state law that requires the city to get rid of excess impounded vehicles.

MPD Patrol Captain Jake Rosling acted as auctioneer, calling on prospective buyers to raise the price by $25 increments. Some cars saw no bids, while others sold for as much as $2,000. The buyers surrounded Rosling in the morning summer heat, waiting for a turn to try to secure a deal.

Nordby said most of the cars are abandoned in public right-of-ways, which after five days means a tow truck removal and the start of the process to find the vehicle’s owner. It’s often a mystery, according to Nordby, as many vehicles have old titles from previous owners.

“If the plates match we try and track down a person,” Nordby said, adding that sometimes people tell her they couldn’t afford to keep the car. When cars are officially declared abandoned, the city stores them until they are prepared for auction — including all possessions inside.

One car had a half-eaten bag of chips on the passenger seat. Another Subaru had an early 2000s-era box-style television set in the back. Some have personal belongings like purses and notebooks.

Josh Phillippi, a local car flipper, lifted up the hood of a mid-2000s Ford Taurus, the most common abandoned vehicle at the auction, to check its engine. He said he usually tries to sell the cars, although it is not a guarantee that he will find anything good.

“You never quite know what you’re gonna find,” Phillippi said.

Used and refurbished cars are becoming more in-demand as carmakers deal with shortages of materials. Experts estimate a 20% drop in new car production from April 2021 to April 2022 as car makers deal with part shortages, especially computer chips.

A Kelly Blue Book report found that the average used car sold for $28,365 in May, a $1,000 increase from a year prior. Experts pointed out that there are many cars available in the U.S above $15,000, but there is a shortage of cheaper-priced vehicles.

The auction is not about raising money, as the city makes just a few thousand dollars off of the event. Instead, the police department is trying to clear space for the next batch of used cars, which can often overflow its impound lot.

“The lot needs to be cleared,” Nordby said. The city used to have auctions two to three times a year, but the pandemic slowed some things down.

Charles Lurch, who makes a living flipping and salvaging cars with his wife Kristen Lurch, usually takes home the most cars at each auction. He makes the minimum bid on every vehicle, meaning that a car with no additional bids automatically comes to him.

This year, he picked up 19 out of the 38 available vehicles.

“We take them out and see what we get,” Charles Lurch said, telling the Missoulian he has land west of town where he salvages and repairs cars. “One van is full of tools and other sh--.”

The art of finding a good abandoned car is complex. Some vehicles are fresh, like a 2018 Mazda. Yet prospective buyers passing through can see issues like a pulled-out oil pan. Many of the cars had their catalytic converters stolen, an increasingly common part that thieves look for.

Some vehicles are not even worth bidding on. One 1968 Dodge motor home, filled with garbage, did not get a single bid. Nordby said the motor home will be sent to the county as waste, which also happens with cars in too bad condition to sell.

Others could be untouched. Kristen Lurch recalled multiple times a car drove straight off the lot without issue.

“All they needed was gas,” she said.

