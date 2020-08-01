Floaters reflect on river, flock to new put-in at Milltown State Park

Dougherty and her two friends, Shania Parker, 24, and Alisa Williams, 26, reflected on the river and their connection to it.

“I like the community,” Dougherty said. “There are so many people out here, just floating. And especially with this time in the world, it’s nice to have a lot of people who want to get out on the river and enjoy nature.”

“I just think that the river, and the location, is one of a kind,” Parker said. “Where else can you go and just hop on the river? And spend the day in the sun? That’s how unique it is to the area.”

“And just getting out on the water on a hot day. That’s the best part,” Williams added.

The three friends float the river often, at least three or four times a week. This float — from the Milltown put-in to Caras Park, is their favorite.

Next to the trio, another group worked to pump up their tube. Alexandria Bakker, 20, Serek Mullins, 20, and Gunner Mullins, 24, worked with a few other friends to get their four-person tube ready for take off. It was no easy task.

As Gunner wrestled and fought with the pump, he expressed a paradoxical appreciation for the tranquility of the river.