Floaters rejoice: Missoula to explore improving river access to Clark Fork through town

In 2018, Missoula Parks and Recreation, along with other partners, counted an average of 58 floaters per hour along the Clark Fork during several river assessment surveys, which were mostly done during warm, sunny days.

Management of the erosion issues is a critical part of the project, as large numbers of people exit the river at various places along the Clark Fork in Missoula. Unwanted trails from those exits have caused problems along the river bank.

In 2016, 34 different sites were identified for river access and restoration treatments. Toole Park and Caras Park, both popular sites to exit the river due to ease of parking, could get small beaches and stone stairs that would lead straight to the river.

"I think that this is a great project for a lot of reasons, but I think that in an area that has such high recreational use, it's just really important to take care of that natural resource that we love and not love it to death," said Amber Sherrill, councillor and Parks and Conservation committee chair. "I think that balancing heavy, heavy recreation, water quality, bank stability, public safety — all of that is really important."