Floaters use coolers to stall fire on Clark Fork

After seeing flames tearing along the Clark Fork River shoreline, a group of floaters used their coolers and squirt guns to fight the fire until city crews arrived Friday evening.

"It was too big for us to do anything," said Missoulian Jim Forzley, one of the first floaters to see the fire below the Kim Williams Trail just upriver from the Easy Street neighborhood. "But then about 15 other tubers came by, and we all grabbed our coolers and dry bags and water guns and started pouring water on it. Those kids saved the day."

A Missoula City Fire Department truck was able to drive down the Kim Williams Trail with heavier equipment to suppress the flames. Forzley said the fire burned between 4,000 and 5,000 square feet of grass but failed to ignite any of the nearby trees.

"There was one big 50-foot tree we were trying to protect," Forzley said. "Another 10 or 15 minutes and all of University Mountain would have been in flames."

The volunteers formed a bucket brigade to haul water up to the burn site.

A fire in 1985 got into the Hellgate Canyon and burned 1,450 acres before it could be stopped. Steep mountainside walls, dense timber and strong canyon winds make the area particularly risky for wildfire.