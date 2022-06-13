Flooding puts western Montana on standby

Much of western Montana was put under a flood warning on Monday after water generated from rain storms and higher-than-average snow pack barreled into the region's major rivers.

The Clark Fork, Bitterroot and Flathead rivers were all in minor flood stage as of late morning Monday. Despite the flood danger, officials said no structures in Missoula County are at risk, and there is a chance the worst of the surge has passed.

One exception is the Flathead River between Glacier National Park and Bigfork, which is expected to stay in flood stage through the week after snow storms blanket higher elevation mountains.

The weather service predicted snow above 5,000 feet along stretches of the Continental Divide through Tuesday night. Above 6,000 feet, more than 12 inches of snow is projected.

The Bitterroot, which entered flood stage Saturday evening, sat at minor flood stage with 11 feet of depth near the south Missoula U.S. Geological Service Station. The National Weather Service predicted the river will stay roughly the same until Tuesday afternoon.

Flooding has overrun some small canyon roads along the Bitterroot front. The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday that Rock Creek near Lake Como is over its banks. Lake Como is also expected to spill over its dam wall.

The confluence of the Bitterroot and the Clark Fork at Tower Street in the Orchard Homes area has minor flooding on roads and a public park.

“The impacts we are seeing right now are pretty typical impacts,” said Adrienne Beck, director of Missoula County Emergency response. “As of now there is no infrastructure threatened or homes threatened.”

The Clark Fork entered flood stage on Sunday, but the river just crested into the high water mark, and experts predicted the water will drop soon.

“Most places, especially Missoula, have lost most of their snow,” said Jeff Jitsmiller, meteorologist at the National Weather Service. Much of the river surge has come from the increased rain. Missoula proper soaked in 1.5 inches of rain last week. More than three inches have fallen in spots around Flathead County in the last three days.

