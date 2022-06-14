Floodwaters rising in Flathead

COLUMBIA FALLS — Torrential rain and high water levels continue to hit most of Flathead County as above-average rainfall sparked flood watches and flood warnings in regions around the three forks of the Flathead River.

Data from the National Weather Service show precipitation loads in the last 24 hours have averaged from 1 to 1.5 inches of rainfall across the Flathead Valley. In mountain locations around the Whitefish and Swan ranges and Glacier National Park, precipitation ranged from two to four inches of rain. Most precipitation fell as snow at 5,000 feet with one to two feet of snowfall at elevations above 6,000 feet.

The main Flathead River at Columbia Falls hit 14.5 feet on Tuesday, 1.5 feet above flood stage. There is a flood warning for the Yaak River near Troy that was flowing at 8.7 feet on Tuesday. By next week, the Flathead is expected to crest at 16.37 feet.

“High river levels cause fast-flowing currents, unpredictable conditions, and very cold water with large amounts of debris,” Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said in a public notice on Tuesday. “Residents need to stay aware of current weather conditions and avoid low elevation areas when possible. Emergency staff are working to provide information as it becomes available. The safety of our community is our number one priority.”

River waters were over the road on Highway 2 between Columbia Falls and Hungry Horse. On Tuesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office issued specific evacuation orders for Rabe Road in Columbia Falls and the Leisure Drive area of Kalispell. Precautionary evacuations were recommended for all low-lying parts of the Flathead Valley. Heino added that due to the large geographic area at risk, emergency personnel might not be able to reach everyone in need.

“It’s a roller coaster," NWS meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal said of the region's fluctuating temperatures. "Right now, we’re sitting in the low 50s, but by Friday we’ll be up into the 80s and low 90s in the Missoula and Flathead valleys.”

Lukinbeal estimated that by early next week there will be another low-pressure system moving in, bringing more rounds of precipitation and thunderstorms that could drop half an inch to an inch of rain in the valleys.

Snowplowing on Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road was also put on hold due to increased avalanche danger, and the road was closed between the Avalanche Campground and Jackson Glacier Overlook. Flathead Avalanche Center Director Blase Reardon said on Tuesday that the current avalanche danger was more like early May than mid-June.

"This might seem like a temporary inconvenience, but these are really unusual conditions and there will be some avalanche hazard where this recent snow has fallen on existing seasonal snow,” Reardon said. That could be particularly true on the warm, sunny days forecast for later this week.

At the end of Monday, weather stations in Glacier National Park reported about 160% of the historical median snow-water content. Significant snowfall above 6,000 feet throughout the day Tuesday increased the amount of moisture in the mountains.

High water levels in rivers and streams across northwest Montana will likely continue for at least another 10 days, but the National Weather Service doesn’t foresee disastrous flooding there anything like the torrents pummeling south-central Montana the past two days. NWS meteorologist Travis Booth said on Tuesday that swollen streams and rivers across the region will likely remain at or near flood stage in coming days.

“I don't imagine it's going to get any worse, but you still could have those lingering effects through Wednesday morning,” Booth said. “At this point the main concern that continues to stick out would be the Flathead (River) in Columbia Falls.”

In the Hungry Horse region and outskirts of Glacier National Park, the rain persisted all Tuesday. Tami McKenzie, public affairs officer with the Flathead National Forest, said Monday’s showers in the upper Flathead region caused rock slides along the north shore of Graves Bay, which led to a road closure on West-Side Hungry Horse Reservoir Road #895 between Mazie Creek Road #5326 and Graves Creek Road #897. The closure will be in effect until Aug. 30 but could be lifted sooner if repairs take less time. On Tuesday afternoon, state secondary highway S-508 was closed until further notice between U.S. Route 2 and Yaak because of a rockslide onto the road.

High water levels on the Flathead River caused another road closure near the Blankenship Bridge. McKenzie said the Blankenship closure will be extended in the coming days. The Old Steel Bridge in Evergreen was also closed and access is restricted to the Pressentine and Kokanee Bend fishing access sites.

“Everything’s going to depend on what happens with our weather in the coming days and weeks as we continue to see more rain,” she said. “A rise in temperatures could lead to higher snow runoff and the potential of increase in river flow due to snowmelt.”

Hungry Horse Dam currently sits a few feet below “full pool” as precipitation increases.

“If the dam goes above full pool, we will need to start releasing water, but we’re not there yet,” McKenzie said.

Glacier National Park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman said flooding in the park has blocked the Quarter Circle Bridge leading to the Apgar Lookout trail, Avalanche Lake Trail, North Fork Road from Polebridge to Lodging Creek and St. Mary Campground Loop.

Missoulian reporters Bret Anne Serbin and Joshua Murdock contributed to this story.

