Florabella: New Italian-inspired restaurant, coffee shop, bakery opens in Missoula

After about six months of renovations, business partners Ben Burda and Drake Doepke have opened their new Florabella restaurant and cafe at 500 Brooks Street.

The building, which was the longtime home of the popular Caffe Dolce, has been transformed on the inside and now features an in-house bakery, a coffee shop and a redone kitchen that will serve both lunch and dinner fare, Italian-style.

“We just tried to enhance what it already is, to update it and make it fresh and young and energetic,” Burda explained. “And then the food is that as well. This like young, new way of doing things like they do in Milan, rather than like they do in Florence with the old classic Renaissance, right?”

It’s his hope that Florabella will emulate some of the vibe of the financial and fashion hub of Italy.

"Milan is basically like the San Francisco of Italy,” Burda said. "That’s where all the movers and shakers are. It’s this new, young, energetic, vibrant version of Italy where all the regions of Italy come together.”

They’ve transformed the west side of the building into a cafe that’s open 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. with pastries, panini sandwiches, fresh-baked bread and an espresso bar.

The salad comes with grilled cabbage, arugula, prosciutto, radicchio, lentils, wild mushrooms, specialty olive oil and aged balsamic vinegar. A toast comes with ricotta, fig marmalade, hazelnuts and honey.

“We use all Montana grains, and our baker comes in at 2 a.m. every night and starts making everything from scratch,” Burda said. “Ellie, our baker, is amazing.”

They had a soft opening all last week, and Burda said the house bread with a black garlic and lavender butter was one of the most popular items.

The former Caffe Dolce dining room has been reconfigured to dampen the sound, and they’ve added a bar in the middle of the room. Local artists contributed paintings and a giant hanging sculpture meant to resemble a cluster of lilies.

Burda said they'll use seasonal and local ingredients, like local Oxbow Cattle Co. beef, Stevensville-raised organic chicken and Alberton-grown veggies, as much as possible. Dinner will be available 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

The dinner menu features pasta, seafood, pizza, dessert, beer and a large wine list.

The osso buco, featuring an Oxbow beef shank, comes with polenta, tangerine slices and gremolata. One shared plate featuring burrata, an Italian cheese made with mozzarella and cream, comes with persimmons, aged balsamic and fried lentils. The bucatini pasta comes with langoustines (a crayfish-like crustacean that lives in saltwater), red serrano peppers for a little bit of heat, broccoli crema and pan grattato (crispy flavored breadcrumbs). Most items are in the $15-$18 range, with the most expensive entrees up to $25.

Burda noted that a burger or a pasta dish at Applebee's can easily cost $15 or $16. He said he's trying to make the restaurant accessible to everyone while still serving elevated, creative and locally sourced dishes.

Both Burda and Doepke have experience running restaurants and experimenting with menus. Burda recently opened Bar Plata downtown and was involved in Plonk and The Boxcar in Missoula, and Doepke opened the Saketome Sushi restaurant downtown.

"Florabella is the combination of both of our visions," Burda said.

They have desserts, but it may take a little while to get the gelato machines set up.

Burda said it was fairly easy to hire the 48 people necessary to run such a big operation because they pay a living wage.

"Our starting pay is $20 an hour plus benefits," he said. "Everyone's got health insurance and four weeks paid time off. We didn't have any problem hiring. It's a real job, it's a career job."

They'll have seating on the patio and in the front of the restaurant when the weather warms up, he added. He recommends reservations through florabellamissoula.com but said they aren't mandatory.

