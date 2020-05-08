Floral business helps students surprise moms

Wearing a face mask adorned with bold yellow, orange and violet blooms of dried flowers, Tack explained that the petals of strawflowers are naturally dry so students could hold onto them for a while or even mail them if they're not with their moms on Mother's Day.

"It's nice to have something a little extra to brighten their day," said Raelene Punke, a volunteer who helps bus drivers hand out lunches during the school closures.

Tack said she normally sells out of flowers on Mother's Day weekend when kids come to pick arrangements at the Clark Fork River Market. Her business, Agile Goat Farms, is a small-scale flower farm that mostly focuses on growing flowers for use in their wedding floral designs, but a lot of weddings have been postponed this year and the market is changing how it operates due to COVID-19.

"We love connecting with our customers and meeting people in town and just being part of the community," Tack said. "I get excited about going there on Saturdays. It's so sad to not be able to do that this year."