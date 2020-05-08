Floral business helps students surprise moms

On Friday morning, Kristen Tack divvied up hundreds of strawflowers, zinnias and tulips for Missoula County Public Schools bus drivers to deliver along their lunch routes in advance of Mother's Day.
This time of year, teachers typically help students create gifts to surprise their moms, but with schools closed, the owner of Agile Goat Flower Farm wanted to make sure that students weren't empty-handed.
"A lot of these kids, if they're getting free lunches, they might not have the money to buy their moms something, and they would be making stuff at school for their moms and that opportunity is gone," said Tack, who sorted the flowers on a lot where the school buses waited to depart. "I just wanted them to feel good about being able to give them something."
So she donated hundreds of flowers, and she carefully attached each one with a small card stamped with a baby kangaroo also delivering flowers to its mother kangaroo, which she stored in her pouch. She left each card blank, so that kids could color it, write a note to their mom, and still make it their own.
Wearing a face mask adorned with bold yellow, orange and violet blooms of dried flowers, Tack explained that the petals of strawflowers are naturally dry so students could hold onto them for a while or even mail them if they're not with their moms on Mother's Day.
"It's nice to have something a little extra to brighten their day," said Raelene Punke, a volunteer who helps bus drivers hand out lunches during the school closures.
Tack said she normally sells out of flowers on Mother's Day weekend when kids come to pick arrangements at the Clark Fork River Market. Her business, Agile Goat Farms, is a small-scale flower farm that mostly focuses on growing flowers for use in their wedding floral designs, but a lot of weddings have been postponed this year and the market is changing how it operates due to COVID-19.
"We love connecting with our customers and meeting people in town and just being part of the community," Tack said. "I get excited about going there on Saturdays. It's so sad to not be able to do that this year."
Tack said she was trying to think of ways to cheer herself up about the changes when she thought of her mother-in-law, Jeanne Auen, who used to help Tack at the farmers market and often donated to food banks.
"She had the most generous spirit in the world, and I was thinking about what she would do if she were around," she said. "Then I read about them delivering lunches, and I was like 'That's what she would do. She would deliver flowers.'"
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.