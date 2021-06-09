Florence-Carlton debates for 5 hours over school's LGBTQ club

'Students have no rights'

Terri Lackey, whose name is often signed under Facebook posts from the group Stand Together for Freedom, told the board that students have no rights until they turn 18.

“The school has no business taking those rights away from the parents and giving them to the children," Lackey said. "My children had no rights unless I gave them to them, they had the right to do things when I gave them permission.”

Stand Together for Freedom describes itself as a “community of God-fearing constitutional patriots” in the Bitterroot Valley.

Teachers at the school voiced concerns that requiring parent permission to attend formal groups would impact their classrooms, particularly at lunch time.

“If you were to institute a policy where they had to have permission slips, that would effectively shut down any opportunities for kids to get fellowship and friendship,” said teacher Taryn Petit.

Others were concerned about only allowing informal groups at the high school level. Frank Johnston recalled from his middle school experience that there was a morning prayer group to support a classmate who was in a serious car accident.

