Florence-Carlton school board tables student club discussion — again

The debate over an LGBTQ club in the Florence-Carlton school district continued in another lengthy school board meeting on Monday night, which ultimately offered no resolution.
The meeting lasted more than four hours and discussion about student clubs dominated nearly three-quarters of the evening.
After four motions related to school policy around student clubs failed, the trustees ultimately agreed to table discussion to a later date citing some of the same reasons from their meeting earlier this month — not having all five trustees present and unclear definitions or motions.
“I’m just not sure what is going to change if we come back, we’re just rehashing the same things,” board chair Kim Bauer said.
At the board's meeting earlier this month, trustee Matt Reeves sought to amend school policy to limit student participation in clubs to their affiliated school and require parental consent to join informal clubs, such as the Gay-Straight Alliance. While the policy change was tabled, it heightened concerns among those in support of the group.
Many public commenters, both in person and on Zoom, reiterated similar sentiments to those expressed at previous meetings. People opposed to the Gay-Straight Alliance cited parental rights. Those in support of the group argued that it is beneficial for students’ mental health and said trustees are masquerading the debate about student clubs as a discussion of policy, rather than the Gay-Straight Alliance specifically.
“Are you really saying parents are going to opt out of art club, band club or any other club that’s offered in Florence? This is about the GSA club and parents who are in fear that their child is part of the LGBTQ+ community,” said Kayla Johnson, a graduate of Florence-Carlton.
One commenter said that he’s had a change of heart about the Gay-Straight Alliance through the monthslong debate about student clubs.
“I, too, thought that was the right call at first. After much education, soul searching and listening I realized now how wrong I was,” said Tony Ey, who was previously employed by the district and described himself as typically a conservative voter. “If these kids are uncomfortable asking their parents’ permission, then these are the kids that need the GSA more than anyone.
“I will be the first to say I was wrong,” he continued. “If it gives just one kid the support they need to get through the teenage years then so be it.”
Florence-Carlton public schools superintendent Brian Rayburn told trustees that they had five options on how to move forward with the student club policy — maintain the original policy written in 2019, table discussion to a later meeting, approve the draft policy from the May meeting, require permission slips, or allow parents the option to opt out.
“My recommendation, and I strongly believe this, I believe that first draft we did back in May was a good balance,” Rayburn said.
A majority of the four trustees present said the opt-out option is the best middle ground moving forward. Trustee Reeves would not vote in favor of the policy due to the stipend for advisers of informal groups, although he indicated that he preferred the opt-out route.
Rayburn invited the district’s lawyer, Megan Morris of Kaleva Law Office in Missoula, to field questions from trustees. The Legislature recently passed two bills that Reeves had heard some attendees call into question for student clubs: Senate Bill 99, which allows parents to opt out of sexual education classes, and Senate Bill 400, which pertains to parental rights.
Senate Bill 99 only applies to school-led curriculum, not student-led groups, explained Morris, adding Senate Bill 400 is “pretty broadly written” and it's unclear how it will be interpreted.
“It’s not illegal to talk about sexual orientation,” Morris said.
She also asserted that courts have rejected arguments that groups like the Gay-Straight Alliance discuss sexual behavior and that they’ve accepted that the group is geared toward promoting tolerance.
This is the first time Morris has assisted a school board with discussion about student clubs, although she has previously worked with boards on “distribution of materials,” which she said is similar.