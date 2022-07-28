Florence-Carlton Title IX, negligence case moves to jury trial

A jury trial is tentatively expected in a former Florence-Carlton student’s case against the school district for negligence and Title IX violations after a pretrial hearing on Thursday.

The case, presided by Judge Dana Christensen in Missoula Federal District Court, revolves around a November 2019 incident when the victim allegedly was sexually assaulted by her classmate during a high school class — one of several unwanted advances listed in the complaint.

The survivor claims that the perpetrator stayed in class with the survivor for more than a week after the assault, despite the victim notifying a school administrator of the assault the same day.

The perpetrator was separated from the victim after the plaintiff’s family filed a temporary protection order.

The district’s handling of the situation caused the victim mental distress, according to the suit. Initial facts in the case revealed the victim left Florence-Carlton in summer 2020 for in-patient care in another state. The plaintiff is asking for more than $1.5 million in damages.

“As a result of Defendant’s wrongful conduct, (the victim) suffered damages including severe and serious mental distress, mental and physical injury, past and future medical expenses” among other damages, the plaintiff's pretrial statement stated.

Title IX of the federal Education Amendments of 1972 prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex. The plaintiff also argues the school was negligent in inflicting emotional distress, and was reckless in handling the situation.

The victim, who is still a minor, is represented by Mary Pat Brown as her legal guardian representative for litigation, appointed by plaintiff lawyers Ben Everett and Rob Farris-Olson of Everett-Cook Law and Morrison-Sherwood-Wilson-Deola group, respectively. Farris-Olson is also currently a Montana state legislator.

Defense lawyers for the district argue the school did enough to handle the situation, including investigating any allegations, suspending the alleged offender for 10 days and creating a protection plan for the victim.

“The District provided appropriate supervision of (the victim) and other students during their attendance at the District,” wrote attorneys from Kavela Law office in Missoula, representing the district. “(The school) disciplined the (perpetrator) under appropriate District policies; and it provided an appropriate safety plan for (the victim) when she returned to the District."

The district did confirm in its response that it did not immediately remove the perpetrator “per Title IX rules.” The defense also contends that a district investigation could not find evidence to support the main assault mentioned in the plaintiff's complaint, according to its initial response.

The specific instance in the complaint alleges that the victim and the perpetrator, both in special education classes at Florence-Carlton, were watching a movie with a substitute teacher when the perpetrator assaulted the student, according to the plaintiff’s pretrial statement.

Other instances of assault investigated by the district led to the perpetrator's suspension, including inappropriately touching the victim in a hallway, which was captured on video camera, according to the defense’s pretrial statement.

Despite numerous complaints, defense lawyers argue in the response that the school handled the situations correctly and supported the victim, even when she was uncooperative.

The case is set for a seven-person jury trial in October 2023. In the Thursday hearing, Christensen noted both parties expressed interest in settling the case.