Florence man gets 7 years in federal prison for receiving child porn

A Florence man was sentenced on Wednesday to seven years in federal prison for receiving numerous child pornography files between 2017 and 2020.

Jeffrey B. Zabolotney, 35, pleaded guilty in March to one count of receipt of child pornography, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. His 7 years in custody will be followed by a decade of supervised release, and he was ordered to pay $51,000 in restitution to the survivors.

Senior U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided.

According to federal court documents, the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office got reports in November 2020 that Zabolotney was accessing sexually explicit content involving minors online, and that he possessed child porn on a digital storage device.

Sheriff's deputies executed search warrants on his house and seized multiple electronic devices, depicting children engaged in sexually explicit content. In May 2021, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) started working with the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office on the case, the press release states.

Law enforcement analyzed multiple devices used by Zabolotney. Between June 2017 and August 2020, according to court documents, Zabolotney received over 4,600 image files and upwards of 135 videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit content, the press release stated.

"The sexually explicit conduct included children being raped and being subjected to sexually sadistic conduct. Some of the minors in the files are prepubescent," the press release stated.

Officers located other evidence showing Zabolotney's possession of documents with websites and passwords related to child porn and a website history showing a user seeking child porn.

“HSI investigators and support personnel will relentlessly use all of our investigative capabilities to punish those who engage in the despicable abuse of children, in some cases as young as infants,” said Ryan Spradlin of HSI Denver. “This sentence holds Zabolotney accountable for his atrocious crimes and serves as a warning that HSI and its law enforcement partners will work diligently to keep these predators out of Montana.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyndee L. Peterson prosecuted the case.