About 40 parents, students, teachers and coaches packed the Florence-Carlton School District’s school board meeting Tuesday night to call on the school to better address and prevent hazing and bullying.
The standing-room-only meeting followed earlier reports four football players assaulted freshmen on the team as part of a hazing ritual.
“This is just the school not wanting to punish athletes,” said Kody Tolson, a student, after the meeting. “These kids know that it's wrong, we don’t need to tell them that doing that (is wrong). I feel like the school board just deflected it.”
Last month, the Florence-Carlton School Board voted to ban four football players from extracurricular activities for the remainder of the school year.
Tuesday, board trustees heard members of the public including students call for more attention to safety and demand consequences for harmful behavior, and the board pledged to seek a solution. At the meeting, one student also reported a separate case of bullying he said had gone unaddressed.
In public remarks, Pat Duchien, the Florence-Carlton football coach, said he and others were “crushed” by the hazing reported earlier. He said he and other coaches regularly talk to their players about bullying and said he would “love to have some insight as to how to curb situations like this.”
“I’m looking for any kind of guidance, insight, help," he said. "Did I do something wrong? Where can we go?”
Ed “Bud” Scully, Florence-Carlton superintendent, suggested bringing in a national speaker to talk to the students, parents and staff about bullying, but some students felt the response was inadequate.
“I don’t think we need someone to talk to us about bullying. We need to have consequences for when bullying happens,” said Olivia Berard, a student. “Or else people are going to keep doing it thinking they’re going to get away with it.”
Last month, a parent said older members of the football team held down her freshman son while another player pulled down his own pants and pushed his penis in her son's face in a ritual called the "Falcon stamp." The Florence-Carlton football team is the Falcons.
Trustees took action at last month's meeting. This week, the agenda item was a discussion topic called "moving forward: preventing hazing and bullying."
You have free articles remaining.
Kim Bauer, a trustee, asked Berard what specific consequences students would recommend.
“I just think it needs to match what happened,” Berard said. “If you bully someone, you can’t really put an exact consequence on it … it depends on how bad the situation is, but there needs to be a consequence.”
Christy Duchien, a teacher, mother, and coach of the girls' volleyball team, added that “I don’t think a one-time event is going to cure everything.”
“I think we need to stem off of something and keep it ongoing, like an ongoing workshop,” she said.
Duchien also suggested having meetings that include coaches and school staff to address incidents and make sure they respond in a consistent manner, in addition to finding time in the schedule to address behavioral problems with students.
Audrey Backus, Florence-Carlton Middle and High School principal, said the school used to have time for monthly lessons on a variety of behavioral topics that were facilitated by school guidance counselors. But she said those took place during an advisory period and were eliminated at the high school level when the school’s schedule changed.
She said the school’s guidance counselors are also too overwhelmed to meet with kids individually when they have a behavioral problem, but suggested building time back into the schedule for behavioral lessons.
After a little under an hour of discussion, Bauer said the board would table the topic and address it “very soon.” She did not provide a timeline or note specific actions the school would take apart from contacting the national speaker that Scully had mentioned.
“Based on this conversation, I think that us as a board can see that there is a definite need for us moving forward with this discussion,” Bauer said.
One audience member interjected and said, “It seems like it should be priority number one,” citing students’ concerns for safety mentioned in the meeting.
“It’s my first priority every day,” Bauer said. “We will be finding a solution to this … We will find people, we will find tools, we will find stuff, but it is going to take you guys. It’s going to take coaches, teachers, the students to help move this forward, so please just keep your ears open and your eyes peeled.”