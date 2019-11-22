Florence-Carlton School trustees will listen to four student discipline hearings in a closed executive session on Monday, Nov. 25, following a public comment period at the start of the 5 p.m. meeting.
The hearings involve one of two recent incidents under investigation at the school.
Schools Superintendent Edward "Bud" Scully said he could not comment on any specifics regarding the discipline hearings.
Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton Friday said his office is assisting in an investigation, conducted in a different jurisdiction, in connection with that incident.
Attorney Elizabeth Kaleva, who represents school districts across the state, said the Florence-Carlton district has completed an investigation regarding the student discipline matter that will be brought before the board.
Holton said a school resource officer and a detective in his office have conducted an investigation into a separate matter at Florence-Carlton.
"I think our investigation’s just about complete. It’s been handed over to the county attorney’s office in the form of information or a complaint. It’s up to the county attorney at this point," Holton said.
“The school district has done everything they need to do to make it safe," he said. "All the kids are perfectly safe in Florence.”
The Ravalli County Attorney's office did not immediately respond to the Missoulian's request for comment.
Information regarding specific minor students cannot be revealed in public school board meetings because it is a violation of a student’s right of privacy both per state and federal law, Kaleva said.
Public school boards are only allowed to hold executive sessions, or closed meetings, when "the privacy of an individual clearly exceeds the public's right to know," or to discuss litigation strategies unless the parties are public bodies, according to state law.