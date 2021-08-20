Florence woman to serve five years for killing son in February crash

A Florence woman was sentenced Friday to 30 years in the Montana Department of Corrections — with all but five years suspended — for killing her 10-year-old son in a DUI crash earlier this year.
Megan Beard, 34, pleaded guilty in June to vehicular homicide while under the influence along with four other felony charges.
The Feb. 15 incident happened on U.S. Highway 93 south of Missoula near mile marker 87. Beard’s other two children, then 8 and 6, were also in the vehicle and sustained minor injuries from their seat belts. When she was driving, her blood alcohol content was .221, almost three times the legal limit.
Missoula County District Court Judge Shane Vannatta presided at Friday’s sentencing. Witnesses included friends and family of Daniel Beard — the father of Brecken Beard, the boy who died in the crash — and several family members of Megan’s.
Daniel spoke at length about his Brecken, who he said is deeply loved by all of his family members. He described him as at the top of his class and obsessed with all things sports.
“He was such a smart, capable young man,” Daniel said. "He was a dreamer and he was ready to do what it took to make his dreams come true.”
A talented athlete and superfan of Griz football and basketball, Brecken had plans to become an NBA player or sports commentator. He even started a sports talk YouTube channel, Daniel said.
The two were extremely close, sharing a love of music and sports, and would make basketball and music videos together.
“I no longer have Brecken to hold,” Daniel said when addressing the court.
Feb. 15 was slated to be another typical work day for Daniel, but that changed when he received a phone call in the late morning from an unknown number notifying him that there had been a crash on U.S. Highway 93 he needed to get to.
Daniel described to the court the shock and trauma he went through when he arrived at the scene and learned his son had died.
He asked the court for a lengthy sentence for his former wife.
“(My kids and I) deserve the chance to move forward,” he said. “I want the opportunity to raise my children into adulthood free of interference.”
The defense called family and friends of Megan’s to testify. They spoke about Megan’s need for effective treatment and her love for her children, saying she is a loving mother who her kids want to be around. They requested the court prioritize treatment over incarceration.
Megan gave an emotional statement to the court, apologizing profusely for the harm done to her children, her family and the community.
“I will do whatever possible to make amends. I’m willing to do anything to try to make this right,” she said. “I would do anything to take it back and bring him back.”
To Brecken, she said, “You gave us so much love and joy. You were perfectly you. I am so blessed I got to be your mom. I’m sorry I failed you and put you in harm’s way.”
She expressed remorse and regret over her struggles with alcohol addiction. Looking to the future, she wants to help fight addiction in the community to mitigate situations like hers, she said.
“I’m never going to give up on myself or my kids, I will keep fighting until the day I die,” she said.
Judge Vannatta said the court had two options when imposing the sentence — consider Megan to be irredeemable and commit her to the Montana Women’s Prison, or try to find hope by placing her in rehabilitative treatment at the Department of Corrections.
“The court chooses hope,” he said.
She received additional suspended time for the other felony charges.
Megan was remanded to the custody of the Missoula County Sheriff to be transferred to the Montana Department of Corrections.