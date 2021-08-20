Florence woman to serve five years for killing son in February crash

The two were extremely close, sharing a love of music and sports, and would make basketball and music videos together.

“I no longer have Brecken to hold,” Daniel said when addressing the court.

Feb. 15 was slated to be another typical work day for Daniel, but that changed when he received a phone call in the late morning from an unknown number notifying him that there had been a crash on U.S. Highway 93 he needed to get to.

Daniel described to the court the shock and trauma he went through when he arrived at the scene and learned his son had died.

He asked the court for a lengthy sentence for his former wife.

“(My kids and I) deserve the chance to move forward,” he said. “I want the opportunity to raise my children into adulthood free of interference.”

The defense called family and friends of Megan’s to testify. They spoke about Megan’s need for effective treatment and her love for her children, saying she is a loving mother who her kids want to be around. They requested the court prioritize treatment over incarceration.

Megan gave an emotional statement to the court, apologizing profusely for the harm done to her children, her family and the community.