Florida man arrested for Polson school threat

A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly threatening to carry out a mass shooting at Cherry Valley Elementary School in Polson.

The man, Linde Lambson, was arrested by Miami Beach Police Department for the threats of violence, according to a news release from the City of Polson.

The investigation into Lambson started Saturday when law enforcement was told someone was making vague threats of violence, according to the release. Polson Police Officers later found more specific threats about the elementary school. The officers found Lambson was in Florida.

The Polson Police Department notified the Polson School District Administrators, the Lake County Sherriff’s Office Polson School Resource Officer and the Miami Beach Police Department.

Lambson was arrested without incident.

