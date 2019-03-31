Mallory Newbold, an 11-year-old Rattlesnake Elementary School student, took another piece of lilac from the table and held it in place with her thumb, wrapping the end of the stem with floral tape to hold it tight against the cord that made up the frame of a flower crown.
Newbold and her grandmother Penny were one of the pairs who attended the crown-making workshop Sunday at the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center. The event, the first in a monthly series, was put on by Melissa Lafontaine to connect girls with the environment.
Lafontaine owns Earth Within Flowers, a floral design and wedding flower company that focuses on using locally-sourced, sustainable flowers. While she has previously done flower design workshops for adults, Lafontaine said she wanted to diversify and start offering events for children through a program she’s calling Earth Within Girls. Each of the monthly events will be a different activity, such as making tea blends or native plant identification walks, for mothers/grandmothers and daughters to do together.
In addition to her business, Lafontaine has a master’s degree in Environmental Studies from the University of Montana, where she did her thesis project on using plant-based education to foster earth-centered children.
“The goal with these workshops is just to empower girls to do more self care practices and take care of their bodies. I didn’t learn these tools until later in life and I think that now more than ever we need good practices for taking care of ourselves,” she said.
Newbold first met Lafontaine at the MADE Fair last year, where both had vendor tables. A family friend who knew Newbold liked to sew got her interested in selling the eye masks she made at the fair. Newbold said when she saw Lafontaine’s flower crowns and other wares she was really interested to learn how to do it herself.
Her grandmother learned about the workshop and signed the two of them up to participate on Sunday.
“It’s just a really nice way to spend some time together on a Sunday,” Penny Newbold said.
Lafontaine started the workshop by talking about some of the flowers the group was using that day and the beneficial uses they have for the body, including how lilac promotes skin health.
“I think it’s really important that we get to know our local flowers and how we can use them,” she said. “I really like to follow the seasons. We’re using dried flowers because that’s what’s available. We will do more workshops in June and July with fresh flowers.”
The flowers for Sunday’s workshop came from local farms including Killing Frost, Crescent Ridge and Mighty Fine, Lafontaine said, telling the group that of the flowers sold commercially in the United States, 85 percent come from Colombia and Ecuador.
“A lot of the workers in the fields are kids as young as you all,” she said.
As the mother-daughter couples worked, Lafontaine circled the table helping out, showing the pairs how to wrap the flowers to make sure the frame of the crown was covered.
“We want it to look like they are just floating effortlessly on our heads,” she said.
Lynn Angle reached out for the last stem of dried chamomile flowers before setting it back in the jar and adding another sprig of lavender to her crown. Angle was visiting Missoula for a week from New Hampshire to see her son and his family and came to the flower crown workshop with her daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.
“Mine’s coming along, but I’m making sure I’m not competitive about getting flowers. I want to make sure all of the girls are able to get what they need and want to be using first,” she said.
The next Earth Within Girls workshop will be April 16 at Sacred Ally and will center on floral body care. For more information about the project or to register for a workshop visit www.earthwithin.com/workshops.