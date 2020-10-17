Flu shots come with free beer at Missoula brewery

In an effort to boost immunization, Cranky Sam Public House held a "Get a brew, not the flu" event on Friday afternoon at their downtown brewery.

Kyle Austin, a pharmacist with Pharm406 in Billings, traveled here to administer about 200 doses of the vaccine. In exchange for getting a flu shot, which is covered by most insurance, Cranky Sam gave everyone a coupon for a free beer.

Jennifer Heggen, co-owner at Cranky Sam, said she saw media coverage of a flu shot/free beer event in Bozeman and thought it would be a good idea here too. She invited Austin to set up in a corner of the taphouse on Friday afternoon.

"So we got together and here we are," she said.

Austin, for his part, said he knows breweries have been "hit hard" by the pandemic so he's hoping it's a win-win for every establishment that takes part. He might do another event in Missoula in November.

Public health officials in Missoula have encouraged everyone to get an influenza vaccine shot.

