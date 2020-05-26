Flying low across the coronavirus landscape

It was an air traveler’s dream and a recurring COVID-19 nightmare for an airline.
Emily Lynch flew home Tuesday morning, safely, to Montana from Honolulu. Her last leg from Salt Lake City to Missoula was on a Delta Skywest 76-seater that Lynch had almost to herself.
“I think there was literally only five or six people, so it was good for me. Five rows front and back of me were all empty,” said Lynch, a 2015 University of Montana graduate and AmeriCorps alum whose father, Joe, was waiting to drive her home to Anaconda.
Commercial air traffic is showing signs of pulling out of the nosedive that devastated the industry when the coronavirus lockdowns first hit in mid-March. But nothing's certain yet.
“The good news and the bad news, I guess, is we’re up to 20 percent some days from what we were a year ago. Woo-hoo,” Missoula International Airport director Cris Jensen said Tuesday. “The bad news is we’re down to 20 percent.”
That’s compared to being down in the 5-percent range in the worst of times. Jensen said April saw 1,383 outbound passengers and 1,460 inbound.
“That would be what we expected in a single day last year,” he said at the May meeting of the Missoula County Airport Authority, held for the second month in a moderated call/video format.
The airline industry reported cautious optimism after an uptick of air travelers over Memorial Day weekend, in what was seen as the first major test since COVID-19 turned things topsy-turvy in March.
“It’s getting better. It’s just that the bar is very low,” deputy director Brian Ellestad said.
Scheduled June flights in and out of Missoula remain limited, but some airlines have begun publishing July flights with what Ellestad called "pre-Covid bookings."
“We’re finally looking at airlines getting into the peak season,” he said, adding the airport is doing what it can to help its carriers stay viable by lowering its landing fees starting July 1.
The airlines aren’t the only ones in a free fall. The airport gift shop remains locked up, and other airport concessionaires are scrambling.
“I’ve had a lot of meetings with rental car companies because they are impacted fairly drastically,” Lynn Fagan, the Missoula airport’s administrative manager, said.
The Federal Aviation Administration offered guidance in early April to let airports provide relief to concessionaires as long as it doesn’t impact other revenue streams.
Two of the rental car vendors are locally owned franchises that were able to obtain federal small-business relief assistance. Others owned by national corporations aren’t eligible for such relief, Fagan said.
“It’s very difficult to come up with a solution that addresses all four of them in a fair manner,” she said. “We’re still knocking our heads against that wall.”
Hertz, one of the national rental car companies at the airport, filed Friday for bankruptcy protection. The company said it’ll use more than $1 billion in cash on hand to keep operating.
Hertz also owns Dollar and Thrifty rental car companies. The direct impact on those counters at the airport is yet to be seen.
The airport has applied for the first $1.2 million of the $5.6 million allotted by the federal CARES Act but still hasn’t received it.
“The funds are there, they’re just scrambling to figure out how to approve them,” finance manager Teri Norcross said.
Meanwhile, Lynch didn’t escape the COVID-19 airline crunch altogether on her three-leg flight from Hawaii. The first one that started Monday night in Honolulu went OK.
“They were checking everybody in thoroughly when we were going through security, and they had separated everyone so no one was sitting next to anybody unless you were traveling with them,” Lynch said.
The second leg from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City was a different story.
“It was super crowded,” Lynch said. “I was lucky. I only had one person next to me, but it was crazy. They were trying to keep (passengers apart) as much as they could, but I think the plane was too full.”
“I don’t think I’m super paranoid about it, but I do feel like I want to be really cautious,” she added. “Take precautions just in case. People around me were wearing masks, but if I had been smashed up next to somebody I would have felt pretty uncomfortable. I might have tried to change seats or something.”
Jay Healy, a network security technician from Whitefish, flew in on the same uncrowded flight from Salt Lake City from his job in the Silicon Valley of California.
“This was great,” he said. “When you take a flight from Seattle, the plane is full.”
Healy passed through the routine screening by three members of the Montana National Guard when he stepped off the plane,. He said he plans on self-quarantining when he gets to Whitefish “just for safe measures.”
“I haven’t felt any ill effects at all, but I’ll quarantine anyway, just to make it safe for everybody else.”
As of Monday, June 1, the 14-day travel quarantine for travelers and residents arriving in Montana from another state or country will be lifted. It applies to those who were outside the state for non-work-related purposes.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.