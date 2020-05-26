Flying low across the coronavirus landscape

“It’s very difficult to come up with a solution that addresses all four of them in a fair manner,” she said. “We’re still knocking our heads against that wall.”

Hertz, one of the national rental car companies at the airport, filed Friday for bankruptcy protection. The company said it’ll use more than $1 billion in cash on hand to keep operating.

Hertz also owns Dollar and Thrifty rental car companies. The direct impact on those counters at the airport is yet to be seen.

The airport has applied for the first $1.2 million of the $5.6 million allotted by the federal CARES Act but still hasn’t received it.

“The funds are there, they’re just scrambling to figure out how to approve them,” finance manager Teri Norcross said.

Meanwhile, Lynch didn’t escape the COVID-19 airline crunch altogether on her three-leg flight from Hawaii. The first one that started Monday night in Honolulu went OK.

“They were checking everybody in thoroughly when we were going through security, and they had separated everyone so no one was sitting next to anybody unless you were traveling with them,” Lynch said.

The second leg from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City was a different story.