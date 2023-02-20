The city of Whitefish is embroiled in controversy over millions of dollars in impact fees allegedly assessed erroneously to developers over the past three years.

“The city of Whitefish grossly overcharged its residents for water and sewer fees,” said Attorney Mark Kovacich, who represents the plaintiffs in a class action suit against the city. Kovacich is a principal at Kovacich Snipes Johnson, P.C. out of Great Falls. Missoula’s Laird Cowley, PLLC is also part of the suit.

In February 2022, a collection of developers sought millions in refunds for impact fees assessed staring in 2019. The suit is still pending in U.S. District Court for the District of Montana.

Kovacich alleged the city misapplied its own engineering calculations and charged developers for future projects. Although the city eventually admitted to wrongdoing, Kovacich believes the depth of the miscalculations goes farther than the city has acknowledged, and Whitefish’s approach to repaying current homeowners fails to compensate prior homeowners who paid the enlarged fees.

In response to the suit, the city of Whitefish filed a December 2022 complaint against Financial Consulting Solutions Group Inc., the consultant that helped the city determine its water and sewer fees. In the complaint, Whitefish asked for the city to be held harmless because of “FCS’s negligent performance” of its agreement with the city.

“If Plaintiff’s allegations are true, which the City contests, FCS breached the contract with the City by recommending impact fees which failed to comply with Federal, State and/or local laws and ordinances,” the complaint states.

The city of Whitefish is represented by Hammer, Quinn & Shaw PLLC of Kalispell.

In a Jan. 17 response, FCS via attorneys Hall, Booth, Smith P.C. of Missoula, agreed to hold Whitefish harmless if damages arose from the consultant’s negligence. FCS pointed out, however, the firm would not be held accountable for negligence on the part of the city.

Furthermore, FCS denied it failed to comply with relevant laws. The response made the case that the city, not FCS, “was unjustly enriched by such payments, and it — not FCS Group — is responsible under the law (to pay back) those fees to the ratepayers.”

The response then demanded a jury trial, which is set for Jan. 22, 2024.