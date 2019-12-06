Nearly 1,000 more households have used the services at the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center so far this year compared to all of 2018, according to food bank executive director Aaron Brock. Unfortunately, the food bank is one nonprofit in town where “record-setting years” mean there are more hungry people in the community than ever. And that’s with one of the busiest months historically, December, still not fully tallied.
The food bank kicked off its 34th annual holiday food drive on Friday with a $10,000 matching gift from Jackson Contractor Group. It’s the most important food drive of the year for the organization, which aims to raise $250,000 and 55,000 pounds of food during the month of December.
“We have set this year’s goals level with our 2018 drive, which we did — gratefully and narrowly — meet,” Brock said. “We do know that it is a big ask of this community, and we are thankful for the incredible support we see from our neighbors each year. It is essential to the basic needs services we provide from our facility every day.”
The organization’s services have reached 8,803 different homes in Missoula County so far this year, he added.
On Wednesday, the organization held a “poverty simulation” designed to show people in the community just how hard it is to make ends meet on a tight budget.
“It was incredibly eye-opening,” said food bank volunteer Robin Aberhaus, who participated in the event.
Each participant was given a hypothetical family situation and budget, and they were required to navigate social services while paying for things like transportation, rent, utilities, child care, medical bills, school expenses and food. Aberhaus quickly realized that if her hypothetical situation (including having a father in jail) was real, she would have had to drop out of college to help pay for a sibling’s care. She realized that even a $5 bill for a school field trip could ruin a tight budget.
“It’s dehumanizing,” she explained when relaying how hard it was to pay for basic life necessities, all the while getting cold responses from strangers. “Nobody cared that my dad was in jail. The food bank does the exact opposite of dehumanizing and I think it rubs off on me. I love that we don’t treat people like that at the food bank. One unfortunate thing can send you into poverty.”
Kelli Hess, the food bank’s operations director, said people come to the food bank for a variety of reasons.
“Earlier this week, I jumped into the store to help get some families through on a particularly busy day,” she said. “Of the nine families I spoke to, two were here because their hours were cut at work because of holidays. While some businesses may be closed on certain holidays, they may not offer holiday pay, which can be a 20% cut in a person’s paycheck that week. It’s a tough reality when margins are thin.”
Other reasons include the cost of child care and health care, with the most reported reasons for food insecurity at the food bank being the cost of housing and underemployment (low wages), according to Hess.
The food bank’s primary service is its store program, which is a "choice-model pantry" where families may visit up to two times per calendar month for a five- to-seven day supply of food, Hess said. The Holiday Drive also supports ancillary programs like Kids EmPower Pack, which the Food Bank calls "a weekend nutrition program for children who experience chronic hunger while away from school."
The Kids EmPower Pack program goes to 1,050 children — ranging in age from preschool to high school — countywide each weekend. The drive also supports the food bank’s Food Rescue work, which Hess says helps to "keep more than 1 million pounds of good, perishable food out of the landfill and put to good use."
In 2018, the food bank helped 26,314 different people, or one in five people living in Missoula County.
Donations can be made to Missoula Food Bank & Community Center in person or by mail at 1720 Wyoming St., Missoula, MT 59801, or online at missoulafoodbank.org. Food donations can be dropped off at any Missoula Fire Station, at MFB&CC, or at any First Security Bank branch.