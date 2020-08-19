Food Bank, parents concerned about MCPS school meal plans under remote learning

Now, because students must pay for meals, they can’t use the same delivery system.

“We have to pick the distribution method that matches our current situation.”

Littman said families can pick up meals from any MCPS school regardless of where their kids attend, and the student doesn’t necessarily have to be the pickup person.

“If the student is not the one who’s able to get out of the house and pick up the meals, the parent can do that on their behalf, an older sibling can do that on their behalf,” Littman added. “The critical thing is, we just need to know the student’s ID number so that we can process the payment, but really any individual can pick up on behalf of the student.”

She also said the district’s food service department is looking into being able to provide multiple meals in one pickup.

“Say a student is at school for their two days, and then they’re about to go on three days of remote, I think what they’re doing is making plans for that student to be able to take a couple of grab ‘n’ go meals home,” Littman said, adding each school’s pickup spot will be in an easily accessed location and will follow their district-wide safety protocols.