Food Bank, parents concerned about MCPS school meal plans under remote learning

Wendy Johnson was picking up sack lunches for her grandchildren from the Missoula Food Bank on Wednesday and said she wasn’t sure what the school district's plans are for making sure remote learning students can get their lunches.
“I called them Monday," she said, adding her grandson Michael is heading into the hybrid model in sixth grade at C.S. Porter Middle School and her granddaughter, 6, who was at Franklin Elementary, will be attending the Missoula County Public Schools' online academy.
At this point, she plans to continue picking up meals for her grandkids at the Food Bank because of its close proximity to her house.
As MCPS moves closer to starting back up in the midst of a pandemic, the Missoula Food Bank said other parents have expressed concern about how kids will access school meals on remote learning days.
“There’s a lot of angst as people think about what going back to school might look like or not look like in light of the current pandemic,” said Aaron Brock, executive director of the Food Bank. “Outside of the educational component of that, there is a nutritional component for literally thousands of Missoula families whose kids rely on school meals. We certainly have talked with lots of families who don’t know what that’s going to look like.”
MCPS will be starting classes Wednesday under a hybrid model that has students attending school two days a week and learning from home the remaining three days, with a shortened school day. There is also a remote-only option through the district’s online academy.
On days when students aren’t in school, MCPS will be offering grab ‘n’ go style meals, said Hatton Littman, MCPS communications director.
“Any students that are on remote learning, and that would be the three days that they’re learning from home in the hybrid model … they can pick up grab ‘n’ go meals at their school,” Littman said.
But for students without transportation, getting a meal on their remote learning days is a source of question.
“We haven't figured that out yet. We'll be working with the Food Bank,” said MCPS Superintendent Rob Watson.
In the spring, after students were sent home due to the pandemic, MCPS implemented a school meal delivery system across town using its yellow buses. But Littman said they aren’t able to do that this fall because of a shift in federal funding due to the pandemic.
“Part of what enabled us to do what we did in the spring was that the U.S. Department of Ag(riculture) shifted our funding such that we were essentially on the summer meal program, so we could make as many meals and serve as many people as possible, and we could deliver out on those routes, and we didn’t have to worry about managing payment because meals were free to everyone regardless,” she said.
Now, because students must pay for meals, they can’t use the same delivery system.
“We have to pick the distribution method that matches our current situation.”
Littman said families can pick up meals from any MCPS school regardless of where their kids attend, and the student doesn’t necessarily have to be the pickup person.
“If the student is not the one who’s able to get out of the house and pick up the meals, the parent can do that on their behalf, an older sibling can do that on their behalf,” Littman added. “The critical thing is, we just need to know the student’s ID number so that we can process the payment, but really any individual can pick up on behalf of the student.”
She also said the district’s food service department is looking into being able to provide multiple meals in one pickup.
“Say a student is at school for their two days, and then they’re about to go on three days of remote, I think what they’re doing is making plans for that student to be able to take a couple of grab ‘n’ go meals home,” Littman said, adding each school’s pickup spot will be in an easily accessed location and will follow their district-wide safety protocols.
On Fridays, MCPS gives out Empower Packs, provided by the Food Bank, to eligible students that provide nutrition for over the weekend. Littman said students who attend school Tuesdays and Wednesdays will get their Empower Pack on Wednesday before they head home for remote learning the rest of the week.
Applying for a reduced or free meal plan is the same as years past, Littman said, adding they’re encouraging every family to apply this year.
“Given all of the economic changes of COVID-19, it’s entirely possible that people are now eligible.”
The Food Bank has seen demand for meals over the summer more than double, said Kelli Hess, director of operations, adding the surge is likely pandemic-related.
“We’re just seeing more and more need for meal assistance for kiddos.”
The Food Bank will continue to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner every school day through their Empower Place open meal site, but are anticipating they might need to adjust their output levels and meal delivery service depending on what demand is like once students start school again.
They plan to run their meal delivery bus service, which visits high-need neighborhoods in Missoula, through September and are looking at extending it through the school year if needed.
“We’re ready to fill whatever those gaps are and know that we might be in a position that we need to do so,” Hess said.
Littman said parents can also reach out to the district’s Family Resource Centers, which exist in each school and can help coordinate a plan for students unable to get to a school building to pick up lunch on remote days.
“Like everything we do, we’ll always gauge what the need is and respond to it.”
