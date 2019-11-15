At the depths of the Great Recession earlier this decade, about 142,000 clients were utilizing organizations that distribute free food to needy people in Montana. That's according to Gayle Carlson, the CEO of the Montana Food Bank Network. Those numbers are closer to 100,000 people per year now, but that’s still a lot of hungry people.
“Meeting that need is pretty much a year-round effort,” she said
This week, the Network and the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, both headquartered in Missoula, selected 79 food banks, food pantries, rescue missions and homeless shelters across the state to share a $229,000 donation from the foundation.
Mike Halligan, the executive director of the foundation, said the Holiday Giving Program is designed to give an extra boost to organizations that help the state’s most vulnerable citizens.
“Basic needs organizations continuously struggle to meet the growing demand for their services, especially during the holiday season,” he said. “Our goal with this extra donation is to get badly needed resources into the hands of the staff and volunteers of these critically important organizations in order to meet the food and shelter needs of our fellow Montanans.”
The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation is the major philanthropic organization for The Washington Companies, founded by Missoula industrialist Dennis Washington and his wife Phyllis. Since 1988, the organization has pledged more than $330 million to charitable causes, according to Halligan.
Carlson said the money is extremely helpful.
“For us it’s a pretty significant donation,” she said. “It’s very generous. It’s a huge boon, especially to smaller organizations. Our Network agencies will greatly benefit.”
The Network is always seeking donations of shelf-stable foods, she noted.
You have free articles remaining.
“We always need peanut butter, tuna fish, pasta,” she said. “We could always use frozen meats and shelf-stable dairy products, but that’s hard to come by. Cereal and those types of things, like soup, are always in demand.”
Aaron Brock, the executive director of the nonprofit Missoula Food Bank, said the organization relies on about $1.5 million worth of private donations annually.
“The donation from the Washington Foundation helps us every year,” he said. “They do a handful of things for us. We’re incredibly grateful.”
But the number of clients they serve keeps ticking up every year, he said.
“Unfortunately we’re a growth industry,” he explained. “It’s the same for anti-hunger organizations nationally. The economy is good. There’s not a lot of unemployment. But what we see is a lot of underemployment. So people are not making enough money to make ends meet. It’s a trend nationally.”
This time of year, Brock explained, is when people donate the most to food banks. In the summer, they see the fewest donations.
“But we don’t see a decrease in demand in the summer, so we’re really just as busy serving neighbors,” he said.
Now in its 20th year, the annual Can the Cats Canned Food Drive is taking place until the first quarter of the annual football matchup between the University of Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State University Bobcats on Nov. 23. The friendly competition is to see who can raise the most food and funds over the two weeks leading up to the Brawl of the Wild. Brock said the goal is to raise 406,000 pounds of food and $406,000.
For more information visit missoulafoodbank.org/contribute/canthecats/.