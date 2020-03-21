Food service workers face layoffs as restaurants cut back or close

He said that he hopes the state government orders restaurant closures until food-service workers, along with people in health fields and essential services, can be tested. "Spending money now to make tests is going to save a ton of money later," he said.

He said he's hoping that more assistance is made available to help businesses and individuals rebuild.

Bob Marshall, who started Biga Pizza 14 years ago, said in a Facebook post that choosing to close was "one of the most difficult and saddest decisions I've ever had to make."

The move left 26 people without work, who all have filed for unemployment, including himself.

In a phone call later in the week, he said "the Catch-22 of this whole thing" is this: Do they continue to provide food to the public at the risk of contributing to the spread of the disease by having workers commingling and touching surfaces?

"That's the whole crux. You gotta feed people. You have to keep people employed, so you're perpetually weighing the risk factors that go along with it."

Another married couple, Megan and Dan Matthews, was also doubly affected. Megan is a cook at Burns St. and Dan is a cook at Biga.