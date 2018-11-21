A bus with a license plate reading “KIDSEAT” pulled up to the back door of the Missoula Food Bank on Wednesday as volunteers and staff packed the lunches the bus would deliver on its new route.
It was the first day of Thanksgiving break for students in Missoula. For many, that meant time spent with family preparing turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie. For others, it meant the start of a time of uncertainty and stress over when their next meal would be or where it would come from.
On Wednesday, the Missoula Food Bank’s new retrofitted bus-turned-food-truck set out on a route with the goal of easing some of that stress. For low-income youth, the bus provides meals and reassurance when school isn’t in session.
“What’s really hard is that you have some kids, especially in the younger grades, that you know when they leave school on Friday or even on days where they don’t have school, they might not eat until they come back on Monday,” said Stacey Rossmiller, Missoula County Public Schools' Food and Nutrition supervisor.
More than 50 percent of all Missoula County Public Schools students qualify for free or reduced meals, according to Missoula Public Health’s 2017 Community Health Assessment.
Children in households that receive food stamps (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), or who participate in the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), or are in foster care qualify for free breakfast and lunch. The meals are provided by the schools and funded by the National School Lunch Program.
Eligibility for federal assistance programs such as food stamps is based on household income and the number of people in a household.
Even if families don’t meet that requirement, they can still qualify for reduced-price meals. According to the MCPS website, a family of four in Missoula with an annual income of $45,510 or less qualifies for reduced-price meals at a cost of 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch.
Although free and reduced-price lunch programs are funded by federal reimbursements, Breidenbach said a private donor funds all of the meals served on the bus.
Wednesday morning, volunteers prepared the sandwiches and helped count out the side servings at the Missoula Food Bank before the bus took off on its route.
Pam Melchert helped pack baby carrots into a container on Wednesday. She helped make sandwiches regularly over the summer and said she’s excited about the possibilities that come with the bus. “It’s so important to do this right now,” she said. “There are so many kids who are hungry over the holidays.”
Data suggest that the need for food assistance for youth in Missoula has increased in recent years. According to a report by the Missoula Food Bank, the number of free meals served to kids in Missoula in various after-school meal programs sponsored by the Food Bank saw a 340 percent increase from 2015 to 2016 alone. Children under the age of 18 made up 34 percent of the Food Bank’s customers.
“I’ve had kids say things that allude to that they haven’t eaten in a while,” said Jamie Breidenbach, the Missoula Food Bank volunteer coordinator. “They’ll say something like, “I haven’t eaten since dinner yesterday and it’s 1 in the afternoon.”
Breidenbach loaded about 50 sandwiches onto the bus Wednesday morning, along with crackers and carrots and ranch dressing. As she stood inside the bus that features seats, tables and a refrigerator, Breidenbach said the operation helps give kids more stable meals than they might have otherwise.
“The concept of a mobile bus is new but we’ve been doing this for 15 years,” said Aaron Brock, the executive director of the Missoula Food Bank. “Our goal every year is to just try to go a little further and make sure that we’re meeting more and more of the need in our community, and that every kid who needs access to a healthy lunch when school is not in session can get one.”
The Missoula Food Bank purchased the bus late last spring with money they received from a Montana No Kid Hungry grant. They began using it over the summer to supplement Missoula County Public Schools’ Summer Food Service Program, which provides free lunch to anyone under the age of 18 through federally reimbursed dollars.
“We sit down with MCPS every year to map out physical locations where they’re going to be offering meals in the schools during the summer months and we sort of try to fill in around that,” Brock said.
Although they work closely with MCPS, Brock said they’re trying to reach all kids in need, regardless of what school they attend.
Last summer, the Food Bank provided meals at 26 sites, three of which were made possible by the food bus.
“We were able to take it to locations where there wasn't a structure or some of the infrastructure that we might normally need,” Brock said.
Over the summer, the bus parked outside Playfair Park, Travois Village and Council Grove from Monday to Friday, at the same time every day. At first, only one or two kids would show up but then those kids would tell their friends and soon, groups of about 30 kids would wait patiently for the bus’s arrival.
“What we realized is that kids learn the schedule,” Brock said. “Right now, we’re trying to figure out how to integrate that into the school breaks. It's hard because when you're only there the one or two days a month, it doesn’t become integrated.”
On Wednesday, the bus visited the Council Grove apartment complex and Travois Village, a mobile home park in Missoula’s Westside.
Breidenbach said they hung up flyers around Travois Village and contacted Council Grove staff, in addition to working with Flagship Program staff, school counselors, and coordinators for the Family Resource Center and Families in Transition program to spread the word.
“We’re trying to get into communities where we have been and where there is a need, where we can be most effective,” Breidenbach said, noting that the best turnout has been at visits to Travois Village.
To let kids know they’re coming, they also play a song, similar to that on an ice cream truck.
“We blast our food bus song as we pull into the neighborhood,” Breidenbach said. “That’s how we make our entrance to most of our stops.”
The presence of the bus also serves as a reminder to be grateful this holiday season and help those in need.
“Missoula's got such an amazing, supportive community for all the things that we do and we’re so grateful for that.”