Food vendors to return to Missoula Farmers' Market
Louis Bosler licks a scoop of ice cream as his dad loads plants he purchased at the Missoula Farmers' Market near the XXXXs in this 2019 file photo.

 TOMMY MARTINO, Missoulian

Starting Saturday, June 20, the Missoula Farmers’ Market will allow local food vendors to set up at the market again.

Food and drink vendors, flower and plant sellers and canned goods creators will be invited back to the market. They will join agricultural producers selling fruits and vegetables.

"Missoulians love to shop at the Farmers' Market with a cup of coffee and something yummy," said Meredith Printz, manager of the Missoula Farmers' Market, in a press release. "We're pleased that we can now offer a more diverse array of products to choose from."

The market is in its 48th season, and opened May 22 with many restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most notably, only agriculture vendors were invited to participate. Attendance was restricted to one person per household.

With the expansion, all Health Department guidelines will continue to be followed in the same way. Masks are strongly encouraged. Traffic will remain one-way, and hand washing and sanitation stations will be provided.

The expansion includes the reopening of the Tuesday Evening Markets, which run 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the north end of Higgins by the XXXXs.

The Farmers’ Market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Market Square.

