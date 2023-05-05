The tumultuous 2023 legislative session concluded on Tuesday, and several bills that promote progress in Indian Country have advanced through the Legislature.

In a victory for Montana’s American Indian Caucus, House Bill 317, which would codify parts of the federal Indian Child Welfare Act into state law, passed the House and Senate with some amendments. Notably, the bill includes a termination date of June 2025. A conference committee voted to remove a section in the bill saying that tribes must verify a child’s membership status, and Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy, D-Box Elder, has been outspoken in his opposition to that omission.

He said several times that as sovereign nations, tribes determine their own membership and said it “is not the business of the state” to do so. He added the issue may “end up in the courts.”

Another one of Windy Boy’s bills, House Bill 338, which strengthens Indian Education for All awaits the governor’s signature as well. Enacted by the Legislature in 1999, Indian Education for All (IEFA) requires recognition of Native American culture and a commitment in the state's educational goals to preserve Indigenous culture and heritage. HB 338 brings transparency and accountability to IEFA by establishing new requirements for both instruction and reporting. The bill states that if a district fails to file an annual report, it will be ineligible to receive funding until the report is filed.

Sen. Susan Webber, D-Browning, was a strong advocate of the bill and said IEFA “has helped tremendously in revitalizing tribal languages.”

House Bill 287, which would revise laws related to Montana’s Indian Language Preservation program, also passed both chambers. The bill, also brought by Windy Boy, revises program guidelines and requirements and elevates the role of tribal governments in preserving their own Native languages. Supporters of the bill argued that revitalizing Native languages is critical to the growth and development of tribes.

A bill that aims to remedy a law enforcement agreement between the state and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) also passed both chambers. House Bill 479 concerns Public Law 280, which grants certain states criminal jurisdiction over some reservations. Since 1963, per an agreement between the state and tribes, Lake County law enforcement has collaborated with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes under the law, but the county has alleged that it has not been reimbursed for its efforts.

HB 479 appropriates $2.5 million to the Department of Justice each year in the biennium to provide money to Lake County to offset costs for law enforcement activities on the reservation. And a new amendment would create a task force that will publish reports and provide recommendations to the governor and Legislature based on their findings. The bill has a termination date in 2025, and the CSKT have not issued a formal statement on the matter.

Several significant missing persons bills also progressed through the Legislature. House Bill 18, which became law, will bolster community-led searches for missing people. The legislation establishes a missing persons response team training grant, and local groups can seek financial support from the grant for formal training, resources, conference fees, travel expenses and more.

House bill 163, which extends the state’s Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force also passed and awaits the governor’s signature. Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, R-Great Falls, brought a resolution requesting an interim study on missing youth. Her resolution passed in February.

A bill naming a Chief Earl Old Person Memorial Highway on the Blackfeet Reservation became law. Sponsored by Webber, the legislation honors the late Blackfeet chief, who was the longest-serving elected tribal leader in the country and one of the longest-serving elected officials in the world.

Webber also brought a resolution asking people to recognize, honor and support people who attended Indigenous boarding schools. The resolution was adopted in both chambers.

Bills that died

Several bills that would specifically affect Indian Country did not advance through the Legislature.

A bill that would’ve given tribal communities a say in broadband projects on reservations was struck down. Rep. Tyson Running Wolf, D-Browning, who sponsored the legislation, called it a “courtesy bill” and said, “It was about relationship-building.”

“It just goes to show that’s not on the agenda this session,” he told Lee Montana newspapers last month.

One of Webber’s bills to provide tax exemptions for tribal members who own fee land and are in the process of converting that land to trust died in the House. Webber had called the legislation a “clean-up bill,” slightly revising a law passed last session.

A bill brought by Windy Boy to expand access to tuition waivers to tribal descendants died in the Senate. Supporters of the bill argued it would improve access to higher education in Montana.

A bill brought by Sen. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula, to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day also failed. Similar bills failed in the 2017, 2019 and 2021 sessions. Several Republican lawmakers criticized Morigeau for saying that Columbus “raped, beheaded and amputated” people, blaming him for his bill’s failure. Morigeau responded saying he didn’t know how to have a discussion about Columbus without talking about the atrocities he committed.

“I was trying to merely talk about facts,” he said in February.

Morigeau also presented a bill to improve lawmakers’ understanding of Indigenous issues. The bill would’ve made information on tribal affairs more accessible to lawmakers. That bill also failed. Morigeau said he was disappointed, calling the legislation “a very small ask.”