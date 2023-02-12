If you’ve been to Montana Snowbowl ski area in the past six weeks, you’ve almost certainly seen it: A shimmering red thing stuck in the snow near the top of Point Six.

The new addition to the peak that looms over Snowbowl wasn't planned: It’s a snowcat owned and operated by the National Weather Service, used to ferry equipment and parts up to the agency’s Doppler radar dome atop the mountain. It broke down during one such errand Jan. 5, leaving the technicians no choice but to heave a 56-pound power supply to the radar via snowshoe. The snowcat has been stuck there, getting drifted in by snow, ever since.

“We were making good progress,” said Nick Higbee, an electronics technician with the agency, “and all of a sudden, kaput.”

Backcountry skiers and snowboarders have been hiking up and descending down right next to it. Chairlift riders often voice their curiosity: What is that thing? At the lodge bar, Snowbowl regulars mostly know it's a stuck snowcat. But they wondered still: Whose is it, and will anyone go get it?

On Friday, Higbee and John Crepeau, the other NWS electronics technician, accompanied Iron Horse Towing Owner Scott Wolff and longtime diesel technician Jason Barker on a mission to recover the stranded machine. Crepeau and Higbee went ahead on snowmobiles while Wolff and Barker plodded up the Point Six Road from Butler Creek in Wolff’s snowcat. All four are experienced snowcat operators and snowmobilers.

But like Crepeau and Higbee’s original Jan. 5 mission to the radar dome known to skiers as “The Death Star,” the recovery mission didn’t exactly go as planned. Anyone keeping track down below will notice that the NWS red snowcat — a small and lightweight Pistenbully Scout — is still stuck up there on the mountain.

Improvisation

Winter recovery missions are in large part improvised, Wolff said. He’s owned Iron Horse Towing since 1995. After a series of winter recoveries in which his trucks also became mired, he began acquiring snowcats for such work. He’s run snowcats for more than 15 years and currently has four machines in various sizes and configurations.

This past fall, when a blizzard dumped a few feet of snow on the otherwise mostly snow-free mountains around Dillon, Wolff was called upon to help rescue as many as 30 hunters from suddenly snowbound roads. He also contracts with cellular phone companies to shuttle service technicians to towers in winter. Unforeseen challenges crop up at any time, he said, and reacting on the fly is part of the job.

The four would-be snowcat rescuers met at the Butler Creek trailhead, the origin point of the Point Six Road, before dawn Friday. The goal was to reach the stranded machine, hook it to Wolff’s snowcat with a custom drawbar he fabricated, and get it down off the peak. Or, if they were lucky, they could coax it to run on its own.

By 7:30 a.m., they were cruising up the road. Wolff’s snowcat, a custom Logan Machine Co. creation from 2000, goes about 9 mph uphill. It was smooth sailing, if slow, all the way through Snowbowl (before it opened) and to the backcountry gate at the top of the White Bark Pine cat-track.

“This is where things get real,” Wolff said as he revved up the diesel engine and started up the direct ridgeline route to the top of Point Six around 9:30 a.m. He made it only a few hundred feet, still below the tree line, when the machine bogged down in heavy snow, tracks spinning in place. After 15 minutes of struggle against soft, unsupportive snow, he’d made almost no upward progress.

“I didn’t think we’d be fighting the snow so much,” he said. “I didn’t think it'd be that sugary. It was just terrible.”

Higbee said the lower half of the ridge route is often problematic: “It’s never fun trying to work through the sugar snow that’s underneath.”

So, Wolff and Barker decided to take the longer, switch-backed, but far less steep Point Six Road around the mountain’s west slope instead. The road was completely drifted in, but Wolff often punches through drifted-in roads to access cell towers.

They were only a few hundred yards short of the stranded snowcat when disaster nearly struck. The snow underneath the downhill side of the snowcat suddenly gave way, leaving more than 1,000 feet of thin air beneath the machine’s right-side track as it tilted precipitously down hill.

“It was like a little mini avalanche,” he said, noting that the snow changed suddenly from otherwise stable conditions. “Fortunately … about half the track was sorta, kinda on the road.”

Had they and the snowcat gone down with the slide — they almost did — “It woulda been all the way to the bottom,” Barker said. Or, Wolff said, “If we were lucky we would’ve just ended up on the road below us.”

“I’ve had it slide like that but it’s never been in that nasty of a spot,” Wolff said later, farther down the mountain. “It’s been like this, where there’s trees and you’re not going to die.”

Barker interjected: “That one we would’ve died.”

“Yeah,” Wolff replied, "that one we would’ve died."

After the slide scare, the two reversed back to where the road and the route up the ridge diverge near the ski area’s backcountry gate. It was 11:25 a.m. Wolff recommitted to the arduous slog up the ridge, eventually reaching the stranded snowcat around 2 p.m.

Reunited with Crepeau and Higbee, the four hooked a generator to the snowcat’s block heater, charged its batteries, cleaned its fuel filter, primed the fuel pump and sprayed starter fluid in the air intake. Then Higbee turned the ignition. No luck.

“We still don’t know what happened with the engine,” Higbee said. “With as much as we primed it, it should have fuel, so something else is going on.”

By 3:30 p.m., the four had burned an hour trying to get the snowcat to start. They were also nearing the end of the time the National Weather Service had approved for the day’s rescue attempt. The snowcat was still walled in by thick drifts on all sides.

They’d have to try again another day. In the mean time, Crepeau and Higbee will continue to get by with snowmobiles.

Harsh conditions

Point Six is notorious for its harsh winter conditions, particularly for the people who maintain the array of communications and weather forecasting infrastructure clustered on the barren peak. Winds gust in excess of 100 mph and everything is encased in a thick buildup of rime ice.

The slate-gray, geodesic radar dome is one of only two such Doppler radars in the U.S. that is located on top of a mountain, according to Higbee. The other is near Medford, Oregon.

Crepeau is a former Marine who later served in the Army Reserve. Higbee is a Navy veteran. Both underwent winter survival training for their jobs maintaining NWS equipment. They carry survival kits, a locator beacon and personal avalanche beacons. Theirs is a job often filled by ex-military personnel, Higbee said. He started with the agency in January 2020; Crepeau came on five months later.

In addition to the radar on Point Six, the pair help maintain NWS equipment on Mullan Pass and a handful of radio sites around the region. On one trip to Mullan Pass, Crepeau said, they were stopped on the highway for two hours because of a crash. When they finally hopped on their snowmobiles to complete their maintenance work, they kept getting stuck in deep, wet, heavy snow. They got out well after dark that time — but they made it back.

“We try not to come up here unless we have to in wintertime,” Higbee said, primarily for safety reasons. “It doesn’t make any sense to risk a life for a piece of equipment.”

Calm conditions aren’t just less dangerous — they’re also often essential to the pair’s work. It’s often unsafe to work on electronics in inclement weather, and many devices they maintain need to be calibrated in calm conditions.

“When you’re working on electronics in bad weather, it doesn’t go very well,” Higbee said. “We try and wait until the weather is ideal.”

Because they sit out the harshest conditions, things usually don’t go wrong for the pair. The broken snowcat is unusual, he said: “This is a fluke. Nine times out of 10, we don’t have any issues.”