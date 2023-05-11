Jane Shehan is an independent real estate professional in the Bozeman area. In 2022, she and others in her field lost the ability to post For Sale By Owner listings on Zillow and other online platforms, as Montana became one of only two states, alongside Wisconsin, with online bans on FSBO listings.

Then, on April 25, Gov. Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 247, which reopened for Montanans the opportunity to post FSBO listings online. It was a legislative move heralded by independent sellers and real estate agents alike.

“It was common sense,” said Sam Sill with the Missoula Organization of Realtors. “We supported it.”

Not all real estate agents agreed with Sill, however. Billings Rep. Sue Vinton, the bill’s sponsor, explained that the ban had gone into place in 2022 because the Big Sky Country Multiple Listing Service in the Gallatin Valley petitioned the state to withdraw support for online FSBO postings.

The National Association of Realtors, which bumped the U.S. Chamber of Commerce out of the country’s top lobbying spender spot in 2020, also advocates against FSBO sales.

Shehan and her colleagues oppose the perceived overreach by Realtor associations, contending home sellers no longer need the support of official organizations thanks to digital innovations.

“Realtors have a respectful and an important job, but sometimes people don’t need a Realtor,” she said. Zillow and other online platforms, she explained, even the playing field.

Before HB 247, however, Shehan said she felt hamstrung.

“There’s just nothing you can do,” she said. “You’re forced to just put a sign out on the street.”

Shehan used to work as a Realtor, but she decided to go independent because she said she didn’t like the fiduciary responsibility she felt to the home sellers. Instead, she now uses a title company and real estate attorney to sell property herself.

“That’s a very safe way,” she said.

Independent sales also create opportunities for more rural real estate transactions with lower-income participants, according to Zillow’s research.

That’s a benefit that resonates with Shehan, who said she believes the Big Sky MLS’ petition has played a part in the Gallatin Valley’s housing crisis.

“That really contributes to the problem of local people being completely bought out of the market,” she said.

Real estate agents and the organizations that represent them have a right to pursue their own best financial outcomes, Shehan acknowledged, but she nonetheless inveighed against their outsized impact, particularly in the wake of the 2022 FSBO ban.

“They have to take some responsibility for what’s going on in the West,” she said. “Let’s understand the collateral damage that’s going to go on here. … Everything’s better when there’s an even playing field.”

Zillow, too, agreed with Shehan’s analysis.

“Zillow believes that being formally represented by a real estate professional is the best way to navigate the real estate process,” said Beth Wanless, government and public affairs manager, “but we also believe in consumer choice — that’s why we supported this bill. When we were forced to take down independent, for-sale-by-owner postings, it hurt both sellers and buyers across Montana.”