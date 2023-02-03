ST. IGNATIUS — Standing at the tallest point on the Bison Range, Willie Stevens squinted through a pair of binoculars at a wildlife world on the move.

The sun shone bright and blue sky replaced a freezing January morning fog on the valley floor as Stevens, a full-time Range maintenance foreman, looked down toward his hometown of St. Ignatius. The white-capped Mission Mountains towered in the background.

“If you were to stand from Mission, you can look at the tree line and you actually see an outline of a buffalo with the four legs and the head and everything,” Stevens said. “To me it's an actual sign that this land was meant to be the Bison Range. ”

Stevens and his partner Dan Gardipe, a full-time maintenance foreman assistant from Ronan, scouted a section south of the Range for activity. Not more than a mile away, a group of bison calmly grazed on the plains. Minutes before a pack of coyotes dashed across a bare field, disappearing into the hills.

“They sure know when to make an exit,” Gardipe said as he drove a newly purchased ATV along the mountainside.

One might assume life on the Bison Range comes to halt once winter strikes. But despite the cold and snow, activity remains, Stevens said. One must look carefully in order to find it.

Spanning nearly 19,000 acres of Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes land, the Bison Range has it all — a landscape historic, grandiose, educational and culturally significant for Indigenous peoples, the first stewards of the land.

Jan. 2 marked the first anniversary since CSKT officially took over management of the Bison Range from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, bringing the land back into tribal control.

With the enactment of the Montana Water Rights Protection Act in 2020 and the passage of Public Law 116-260, Congress restored the Range to federal trust ownership for CSKT. This allowed the tribe’s natural resource managers to take over as stewards and caretakers of what is once again tribal land.

The Bison Range land was taken from the tribe in 1908 by the federal government, which later created a nature preserve then known as the National Bison Range. Although a 1971 federal court awarded additional compensation for the land to CSKT, the tribes continued to seek full authority over Red Sleep Mountain and the buffalo roaming there.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service managed the land as a National Wildlife Refuge. Many of the bison were sold and work opportunities for tribal members were limited because of the federal restrictions on jobs at the Range.

On May 21, 2022, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland visited the reservation to speak at a celebration at Salish Kootenai College.

“The return of the Bison Range to these tribes is a triumph and a testament to what can happen when we collaboratively work together to restore balance to ecosystems that were injured by greed and disrespect,” Haaland said in front of a multigenerational crowd at the college. “Today represents a return to something pure and sacred.”

Getting to know the land

For Stevens and Gardipe, working at the Bison Range gives them an even greater connection with their ancestral land. For both men, working at the Range also comes with learning curves.

“It's just a big process getting to know the land and where all the springs, wells, water troughs and fences are as far as everything that we need to repair,” Stevens said. “It’s getting to know what needs to be done as far as taking care of the land and paying attention to all the wildlife and learning their routines and routes.”

Stevens recalls hearing stories about the Range and how its bison herd was brought over by his ancestors. After years working in the construction business, he knew he wanted to be part of the preservation efforts.

“I like the outdoors and I’ve been around animals pretty much all my life,” he said. “The main thing here has been helping take care of the buffalo, which is such a beautiful and integral part of our history.

Before working full-time at the range, Gardipe worked as a wildland firefighter traveling across the country during the summer. After more than 38 years fighting fires, he wanted to take back and enjoy his summertimes. So he joined the workforce at the Bison Range, where he’s been performing maintenance for little over a year.

From the mid-1990s to 2016 before the tribes gained full management, CSKT was in numerous co-management agreements with the USFWS at the National Bison Range under the Tribal Self-Governance Act, which allows tribes to contract for Interior Department programs regardless of which agency administers them. The agreements allowed CSKT to perform certain programs, services, functions, and activities at the NBR creating a path toward co-management of the site.

The Range now employs 25 to 27 workers, from full-time to seasonal. Included are a maintenance crew, on-site biologists and wildlife biologists working with the tribe, visitor center/museum staff and a game warden. Staff at the Range said the ability to have crews living on-site has greatly benefited the attention and care that the land needs.

During the winter season, even though the range is not bustling with visitors from around the world, the work does not slow down. Every day, a team of ecologists, wildlife biologists and maintenance workers are tasked with caretaking of the land and its animals.

Shannon Clairmont, supervisory biologist at the Range, schedules personnel for spring and summertime projects that run into the fall.

“A big project for us since we took over (management) is weeds,” Clairmont said as he huddled next to his team at the Range’s field office. “Weeds are terrible out here. Currently we have a big Ventenata problem where the animals are carrying it everywhere. All we can do is slow the bleeding. Right now we're looking at upwards to over $30,000 a year on weed management alone."

Ventenata, also known as wiregrass, is a nonnative and invasive type of grass that’s been rapidly expanding throughout the Pacific Northwest. In the past two decades it’s become a problem in managed grass-hay systems.

Another big project is fixing and replacing old fencing. Clairmont said maintenance will replace rotten posts and pull interior fences. He said most of the old fencing was part of a pasture rotation system. Back then, bison had to be moved every few months or when the grass was browsed down.

“Since about 2005 it's been a free-roaming bison herd, so all the gates are open all the time and they can run wherever they want to go,” Clairmont said.

Past practices

In the past the Bison Range used to maintain a bison herd of about 650 head. Some animals were killed for meat, which was processed at the on-site slaughterhouse and sent to schools and other tribes, Clairmont said. He added that the Range currently carries about 350 bison. Surplus animals are auctioned or donated for starter herds on other reservations or government-owned operations.

The tribes are also looking to change how the bison are managed. Clairmont, who has worked two years at the Range, said FWS used to round up the herd every year for genetics testing and performing health checks.

Back then, the bison were put through what CSKT wildlife refuge division manager Whisper Camel-Means called a “high stress roundup.” This type of handling often involved excessive use of noise and force to capture the animals.

That type of handling changed after USFWS hired a low-stress livestock handler named Whitney Hibbard.

“Two years before we transitioned, they had started working with him and he started doing trainings with their staff,” Camel-Means said. “So instead of shaking rattle cans or hollering or running hard on the (corral’s) metal planks above the bison they used flags gently around the bison. There was no running and everybody was supposed to talk quietly and stay calm in order to do low-stress bison handling.”

Camel-Means said CSKT management has decided to handle older bison every two years and calves only after they are at least a year old, which would give the mothers more time to nurse offspring without disruptions. She said they are changing the use of the word “roundup” to "capture" as they try to steer away from what she calls “cowboy culture.”

“We’re still going to monitor genetics and continue to participate in the Department of Interior's Bison Conservation Plan,” Camel-Means said. “We’re still trying to keep the genetic integrity (of the herd) while also treating them more like wildlife where we don't handle them as much as (USFWS) previously did.”

With the transition, Clairmont was able to hire plant ecologist Peter Bugoni to help with native vegetation. Other positions were created to account for under-staffing when USFWS managed the grounds.

“We're hoping to turn around some of their restoration projects and really get them popping,” Clairmont said. “(We need) native vegetation back on these grounds as well as trying to cut back on the weeds.”

After management switched, Camel-Means said the tribe was frustrated after finding the land was not in the best condition.

“Noxious weeds that are unpalatable by bison have taken over at least a third of the Range plus some forest overstory that reduces forage as well,” Camel-Means said. “U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service hadn't done a great job at reducing the numbers of elk on the Range and weed management because they were constricted by shrinking budgets. Now elk have taken up residency, and elk and bison eat the same types of things. So now as we're taking over, we have extremely high numbers of elk and a very tenuous range and forage condition for the bison.”

Camel-Means said restoration also came with little funding. She said whatever money CSKT received from USFWS has been used for deferred maintenance, which only accounts for some of the weeding and fencing costs. Most of the range management, such as weed spraying, fencing and elk reduction, are costs the tribe has had to shoulder.

“The tribes have paid a majority of the main restoration budget,” Camel-Means said. “Last year we did get some funding from the Bureau of Indian Affairs to supplement as we transitioned, but that's not continuous and sustaining funding. We’ve had to come up with ways to fund this facility since the Flathead Water Compact and Bison Restoration Act asks that we keep the facility running and open to the public.”

Back in the community

For Stephanie Gillin, wildlife biologist for CSKT’s Natural Resources Department and tribal information and education specialist, the transfer of management has allowed the community to truly feel welcome on the land.

“We have a lot of tribal members who come out and they are very proud of (the Range) being run by us,” Gillin said. “I was born and raised on the reservation, and we did not hear our history with the Range. Nor did we feel welcome there at any time when Whisper and I worked with their wildlife program. One big thing for us is to be able to tell our story from our point of view.”

As information and education specialist, Gillin has visited schools across the reservation to teach about the Range's ancestral history. Through the tribe’s first year of management, Gillin has revamped and updated the museum and corrected inaccurate information about the Range at the visitors center.

Although the transition has had its ups and downs, Camel-Means and Gillin are optimistic the changes will benefit the community.

Camel-Means said CSKT is currently in the works of designing a new visitor center off of Highway 93 near the rest area and observatory on Ravalli Hill. The new building would provide better access to the Bison Range and a new museum about the tribe’s connection to the bison. Plans and information about the new facility are yet to be released officially by CSKT.

From the highest point on the Range, Stevens continued to peer through the eyelets of his binoculars scouting for wildlife. Not too far away, Gardipe took work calls looking at the snow-capped Missions. The fog had begun to lift.

The land where both men stood used to be delineated in pink on maps, symbolizing federal land that was surrounded by a sea of green tribal land. Now that block on the map has been transformed for generations to come.

“Having that ability to tell our story is a big part of the success and the good feelings about what's going on (at the Range),” Camel-Means said. “For the longest time the Bison Range was this big pink postage stamp, which was land that had federal status. Now that it's green, which is tribal, it just fills in what is the heart of the reservation. I think that getting control of our land back, which we manage quite well, is part of why it feels good.”