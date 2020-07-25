For the love of biking: Cyclists and their relationships with their bikes

When Josh Tack and Sarah Raz cycled across Alaska and then down to the border of Mexico, Raz used one of her favorite bikes, a Salsa Chili con Crosso she won in a CLIF Bar contest.
Julie Huck is known for leading a women's mountain biking group across trails, but occasionally, she rides a bright yellow tandem bike around town — for a special errand.
Greg Siple, who helped conceive the idea of a bicycle tour across the United States, has probably owned 20 bikes in the last six decades, and one he rides now hauls an ever-changing cardboard box.
For some cyclists, bikes are simply a means to get from point A to point B, but in Missoula, a city that is home to 22 miles of off-street trails, 40 miles of on-street bike lanes and an abundance of mountain biking trails within a short ride from the urban core, some cyclists have a relationship with their bikes beyond a means of transportation.
Josh Tack and Sarah Raz
Tack and Raz have quite the collection of bikes hanging in their garage on Missoula's Northside. Although based in Missoula, the couple has taken their bikes all over the world, like in 2012 when they took a cycling trip that began in Fairbanks, Alaska. The two cycled across Alaska using road tires on mountain bikes, with Raz on the Salsa Chili con Crosso. They then traveled to Banff, where they switched to mountain bike tires to weather dirt roads they took down to the border of Mexico.
That's just one of many trips the couple has planned.
The two pulled out the bikes they rode from Alaska to Mexico that they bought for the trip 10 years ago, a hardtail mountain bike and a gravel touring bike, which Tack said bring a lot of nostalgia.
Early in their relationship, shortly after meeting, Raz proposed they take the Salsa Cycles Chili con Crosso bike she won in the contest and some prize money to tour Peru.
The two had just started dating and hardly knew each other, but Raz said, "Let's go. I mean, why not?"
Since then, the couple has bike toured in Peru and Mexico, on the Pacific Coast and in Baja, where they got engaged on a beach in 2011.
"It was just a dirt road along the coast, and we just camped out along the beaches," Tack said.
Tack also has a history of bike racing. He said he doesn't race quite as much as he used to but has traveled all over the country and overseas for races. Now, the two explore trails around Missoula and also use their bikes for everyday commuting.
Julie Huck
Huck has seven bikes in her collection, but her favorite at the moment is a mountain bike she got last year, a Salsa Spearfish. It's similar to another bike of the same make and model that she had for four years, and she takes it on all kinds of adventures.
Notably, those adventures include weekly rides with a women's mountain biking group called Montana Dirt Girls, with women ranging in age from their 20s to their 60s.
"Everyone's really helpful," she said. "We break up into ability groups too, so we'll have people that want to hit it hard and then a relaxed group that just wants to be more social."
Each week, Huck sends out an email and posts in a Facebook group where the Montana Dirt Girls will ride. This week, Huck organized a ride to Snowbowl. Huck said she encourages anyone to come, especially in early season so riders have time to build up strength and learn techniques.
"If you're not sure, just come and just ride the first half hour, and then turn around and then you've done something," she said. "Then you can go next week, and you can ride a little more. You'll also get to know the area."
She said the group makes her ride a little harder, a little further and encourages her to find new places.
Huck said she does a lot of day rides, some bike packing and road biking.
Occasionally, she rides a bright yellow tandem bike around town, especially on Dairy Queen runs so she can eat her sundae in the back while someone else pedals up front.
Ben Weiss
Ben Weiss and his wife, Amy, haven't used their car since they bought an electric cargo bike last spring especially designed to bring their toddler, Nathan, and anything else they might need along with them.
Weiss, the city's bicycle and pedestrian program manager, said he and his wife started looking for bikes when they were expecting Nathan.
They knew they wanted a cargo bike or a box bike, so they started researching and settled on the Urban Arrow Family bike, an electric bike with a box in the front that they can fix their son's car seat to.
"You can always have eyes on your kid, especially when they're younger," Weiss said. "And when they start throwing stuff, it stays in the box instead of all of a sudden, you've left a trail of toys and snack wrappers behind you."
When his son isn't with him, Weiss uses the bike to haul other things around town. He said the seat is easily adjustable too, so he and his wife can trade off.
Weiss said he thinks it's really important for people to find a bike they enjoy riding, and said riding the wrong bike can sometimes turn people off to biking before they really give it a chance.
"Finding a bike that works well, no matter how good it is, is probably the most important thing," he said.
He also noted that the city has a lot of resources for people that are new to biking, including print and online bike maps that show both the quickest and the most comfortable routes.
"The trail system is incredible and gets you a lot of places in town," he said. "Also local streets go most of the same places that our main streets do."
Motoki Kato
Motoki Kato uses his bike to get around town as a student from Japan studying at the University of Montana. Kato is living in Missoula with a host family for his one-year program where he's studying English.
"I use this bike for transportation from my host family's house to the university," Kato said.
When living in Tokyo, Kato was able to use trains for transportation, but after moving to Missoula, he got his bike from another international student who moved back to Kazakhstan.
Kato said he loves living in Missoula for school, nature and the culture.
"Everybody's so kind," he said. "I can live here without stress."
Greg Siple
Siple is less known for the Civia Halsted cargo bike he rides around Missoula — with a cardboard Costco box fixed to the front — than he is for his role in conceiving the famous TransAmerica Bicycle Trail, a bicycle tour across the United States.
Siple, a modest icon in the cycling world, rides his Halsted around town, although he has plenty of others in his collection and curates the bikes on display at Adventure Cycling, which he co-founded and recently retired from. The Missoula-based organization with 52,000 members aims to inspire people to travel by bike.
The Halsted has a frame-mounted front rack with a lower front wheel designed to lower the load’s center of gravity, while the taller rear wheel adds speed and stability.
Siple pointed to the platform on the front of the bike, where he puts a cardboard box to haul anything he needs.
"I just like it because it's a very practical bicycle," he said. "I've had all kinds of bicycles, and I've done lots of other kinds of bicycling."
Siple said he probably has owned 20 bikes since he started commuting by bicycle in seventh grade in 1957. He currently has a folding bike and a mountain bike, and some from when he raced.
He also has a lot of memories to go with his bikes.
He recounted tales from the two-and-a-half year trip he and his wife took from Alaska to Argentina, where, in Lima, Peru, they climbed to 15,280 feet elevation over the course of six days, and stopped for a day when a crew member started having problems with oxygen deprivation.
In 1962, Siple and his father rode from Columbus, Ohio, to Portsmouth, Ohio. The next year, four people did the ride. The following year, there were six. Then there were 15, then 45, then 200, 400, 700, and 6,000. The ride is still going and this year will be the 59th edition.
He said that ride helped make biking mainstream. In 1976, he embarked on a bike tour across America, now known as the TransAmerica Bicycle Trail. He said bicycling has changed a lot over the years since it was mostly considered a toy in the early '50s and '60s.
"That's the thing about bicycling, it's a sport that has very distinct categories," Siple said. "We have the practical side for hauling things, getting places, you have racing, competitive biking and then you have recreational … And then you have touring where you go out overnight. And all four of those have become part of the American mainstream."
Trevor Parr
Trevor Parr has a handful of bikes displayed in his basement apartment near the Hip Strip in Missoula, including a small redline BMX bike he recently picked up from the Sports Exchange. He has mountain bikes that he rode to and from rehab to the dismay of his doctors after a biking accident left him in a three-week coma. But these days, he mostly gravitates to his fixed bike to get around town. A few injuries and his near fatal accident haven't deterred him from mountain biking, either.
Parr said he and his cousin went for a ride in the Rattlesnake this week.
"I was like 'Let's just do Ewok' but then I was like 'No, let's go up Fenceline.' Then we came down that, then Ewok, then Spring Gulch, back down Curry. And then coming down Curry, I had my sunglasses on, it was getting dark anyways, Curry overgrows, and you can't hardly see the trail."
Parr went to brake and fell and jarred his wrist after he hurt it skating earlier this week. Still, he said, "it's so fun, and I had never ridden it faster than last night."
Parr has always been into BMX and mountain biking, but said he slowed down a little when he suffered a brain injury after falling down a set of stairs leading to Caras Park, slamming his head into the ground.
Now, Parr hits the trails but mostly uses his State Bicycle Co. fixed gear bike that he outfitted with different rims and handlebars to get around town.
He said fixed gear bikes can take some getting used to, but once people learn them, they can feel safer because you don't have gears that can skip out on you.
Beth Lane
Beth Lane mostly uses her bike as a way to reduce her carbon footprint. But she said it also helps her be more versatile and take shortcuts through town. Plus, it helps get her dog some exercise.
She has trail tires on her bike for versatility, too, and she also likes to do downhill and mountain biking, although she doesn't enjoy extreme rides as much she used to after her bike slid out from under her on a ride in Oregon.
Now she uses her bike mostly "to get wine and cigarettes so I can earn my vices," she joked.
