For the love of biking: Cyclists and their relationships with their bikes

Parr said he and his cousin went for a ride in the Rattlesnake this week.

"I was like 'Let's just do Ewok' but then I was like 'No, let's go up Fenceline.' Then we came down that, then Ewok, then Spring Gulch, back down Curry. And then coming down Curry, I had my sunglasses on, it was getting dark anyways, Curry overgrows, and you can't hardly see the trail."

Parr went to brake and fell and jarred his wrist after he hurt it skating earlier this week. Still, he said, "it's so fun, and I had never ridden it faster than last night."

Parr has always been into BMX and mountain biking, but said he slowed down a little when he suffered a brain injury after falling down a set of stairs leading to Caras Park, slamming his head into the ground.

Now, Parr hits the trails but mostly uses his State Bicycle Co. fixed gear bike that he outfitted with different rims and handlebars to get around town.

He said fixed gear bikes can take some getting used to, but once people learn them, they can feel safer because you don't have gears that can skip out on you.

Beth Lane