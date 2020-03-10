Forecast: 'A real shock to the system'

Remember that business about March blowing in like a lion?

Prepare for a belated roar.

“We’ll go from seeing record highs just a week ago, this past Friday, and come Saturday we could see a record low maximum temperature,” Trent Smith of the National Weather Service’s Missoula office said Tuesday.

The agency’s weather briefing Tuesday for the Missoula area included the unwelcome phrase “Arctic air mass,” which Smith said would “come spilling over the mountains” and generally make life miserable going into the weekend.

Temperatures will start dropping just as the weekend launches, said NWS meteorologist Ryan Leach. "Friday afternoon will be a bad time to be hiking on Sentinel in short sleeves."

With the cold will come snow and wind. “There’s going to be a cold easterly wind starting Friday for northwestern Montana … a big change is in the works,” Smith said.

How big? Marias Pass could see up to 6 inches of snow and below-zero temperatures by Saturday; Kalispell might experience 1 to 2 inches of snow and single-digit temperatures.