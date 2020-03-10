You are the owner of this article.
Forecast: 'A real shock to the system'
Forecast: 'A real shock to the system'

Winter Weather file

Domini Ward, a creative writing student at the University of Montana, donned a wool cloak on a chilly day in early February. He'll need it again this weekend, with the National Weather Service predicting single-digit temperatures in Missoula by Sunday morning.

 Tom Bauer

Remember that business about March blowing in like a lion?

Prepare for a belated roar.

“We’ll go from seeing record highs just a week ago, this past Friday, and come Saturday we could see a record low maximum temperature,” Trent Smith of the National Weather Service’s Missoula office said Tuesday.

The agency’s weather briefing Tuesday for the Missoula area included the unwelcome phrase “Arctic air mass,” which Smith said would “come spilling over the mountains” and generally make life miserable going into the weekend.

Temperatures will start dropping just as the weekend launches, said NWS meteorologist Ryan Leach. "Friday afternoon will be a bad time to be hiking on Sentinel in short sleeves."

With the cold will come snow and wind. “There’s going to be a cold easterly wind starting Friday for northwestern Montana … a big change is in the works,” Smith said.

How big? Marias Pass could see up to 6 inches of snow and below-zero temperatures by Saturday; Kalispell might experience 1 to 2 inches of snow and single-digit temperatures.

Missoula will likely see an inch of snow at most, said meteorologist Ryan Leach. That’s the good part. The bad? A predicted low of 5 degrees Sunday morning.

Lows are likely to remain in the single digits to teens through the middle of next week, Leach said.

“A lot of people have really gotten used to the idea that spring is here,” he said. “This is going to be a real shock to the system.”

Tags

