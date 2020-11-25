Forest Service $5.2B backlog up for public review

Local U.S. Forest Service officials need public feedback by Monday on a 31-page list of deferred maintenance projects that might get addressed in the next fiscal year.
In Missoula-headquartered Forest Service Region 1, those projects range from repairing worn-out campground fire rings to constructing a new burn chamber at the Rocky Mountain Research Station that would allow scientists to run multiple fire experiments simultaneously. Region 1 includes all the national forests in Montana as well as several in northern Idaho and some grasslands in North and South Dakota.
“We wished for everything we could ask for,” Region 1 spokesman Dan Hottle said of the preliminary list. He added that some parts of the list may be out of date or already accomplished due to the short timeframe for the public comment.
Support Local Journalism
The public review was released at the end of the day Friday, Nov. 20, and has a deadline for responses Monday, Nov. 30. Anyone wanting to offer feedback must respond electronically at https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public/CommentInput?project=NP-2645.
With the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act, the Forest Service has new funding to get at its overdue maintenance issues. They include $3.7 billion in repair work on roads and bridges, and $1.5 billion needed at visitor centers, campgrounds and other facilities. The agency has responsibility for more than 370,000 miles of road, 13,400 bridges, 159,000 miles of trail, 1,700 dams and reservoirs, 1,500 communications sites, 27,000 recreation sites, and 40,000 other facilities.
In Missoula, Hottle said he’s already received some requests for more information on proposed projects, such as what kind of trail upgrades are under consideration for the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex. While responses to those kinds of questions might not be provided in time for the national office’s Monday deadline, Hottle said ongoing consideration of the projects will also involve public participation.
Projects will have to comply with National Environmental Policy Act rules. The criteria for selection include reducing future deferred maintenance, improving management of national forests, improving visitor experience, contributing to rural economic development, improving visitor access, ensuring health and safety and leveraging partner contributions and resources. They are anticipated to be completed by 2025.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.