Forest Service approves Whitefish Mountain Resort project

The U.S. Forest Service has approved eight new ski runs and a host of other changes in Big Mountain’s Hellroaring Basin.
On Wednesday, Flathead National Forest Supervisor Kurtis Steele signed off on the Hellroaring Basin Improvement Project. Covering more than 800 acres on the west side of Big Mountain, the project will include eight new ski runs totaling 6.6 miles from the basin’s rim to the Grand Junction area; relocation of one chairlift and installation of another; construction of service roads to Grand Junction and Hellroaring Peaks; and tree thinning and terrain modifications.
The Forest Service, which grants Whitefish Mountain Resort a special-use permit for its operations, has been reviewing the project since 2018. Construction is scheduled to proceed in two phases, with the new runs and other terrain and timber work to be completed this upcoming spring, summer and fall, and the lift relocation to take place the following year.
“We are excited to begin work on the Hellroaring Basin project. As the next major project at the resort, these improvements will enhance the guest experience by increasing access and adding more versatile terrain in Hellroaring Basin,” a press release quoted Whitefish Mountain Resort CEO Dan Graves as saying. In a separate press release, Flathead’s Steele declared himself “proud to continue to support this highly valuable recreation opportunity on public lands.”
But not everyone is keen on the new runs. The project's Environmental Assessment concluded that the proposed action "will not lead to significant adverse effects to grizzly bears," and that while the quality of habitat in the basin could be somewhat diminished, it could "continue to provide habitat security for grizzlies during the non-denning season." But two local environmental groups, Friends of the Wild Swan and Swan View Coalition, and independent wildlife consultant Brian Peck, had objected to the project’s Environmental Assessment, arguing that it didn’t adequately protect grizzly bear habitat.
“They’re sticking a couple more ski lifts in Hellroaring Basin and a couple major high-use mountain bike trails under the Taylor Hellroaring decision (reached this past November), and it just doesn’t maintain (the grizzlies’) habitat in Hellroaring Basin at all,” said Swan View Coalition Chair Keith Hammer, who has long criticized the Forest Service's management of the Flathead.
Deputy Regional Forester Keith Lannom earlier responded to the environmental groups' objections on Feb. 24, concluding the project to be “in compliance with all applicable laws and the Flathead National Forest Land Management Plan.”
In the news release Wednesday, the agency said the following: "Though the area is not large enough to be grizzly bear secure core habitat, several measures are in place to reduce grizzly bear disturbance during the non-denning season. Those include seasonal restrictions on maintenance activities and public access, among others. Hellroaring Basin will continue to be closed to skiers and snowboarders beginning April 1 each year."