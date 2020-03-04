Forest Service approves Whitefish Mountain Resort project

But not everyone is keen on the new runs. The project's Environmental Assessment concluded that the proposed action "will not lead to significant adverse effects to grizzly bears," and that while the quality of habitat in the basin could be somewhat diminished, it could "continue to provide habitat security for grizzlies during the non-denning season." But two local environmental groups, Friends of the Wild Swan and Swan View Coalition, and independent wildlife consultant Brian Peck, had objected to the project’s Environmental Assessment, arguing that it didn’t adequately protect grizzly bear habitat.

“They’re sticking a couple more ski lifts in Hellroaring Basin and a couple major high-use mountain bike trails under the Taylor Hellroaring decision (reached this past November), and it just doesn’t maintain (the grizzlies’) habitat in Hellroaring Basin at all,” said Swan View Coalition Chair Keith Hammer, who has long criticized the Forest Service's management of the Flathead.

Deputy Regional Forester Keith Lannom earlier responded to the environmental groups' objections on Feb. 24, concluding the project to be “in compliance with all applicable laws and the Flathead National Forest Land Management Plan.”

In the news release Wednesday, the agency said the following: "Though the area is not large enough to be grizzly bear secure core habitat, several measures are in place to reduce grizzly bear disturbance during the non-denning season. Those include seasonal restrictions on maintenance activities and public access, among others. Hellroaring Basin will continue to be closed to skiers and snowboarders beginning April 1 each year."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.