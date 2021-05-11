Forest Service museum lands design grant

Museum leaders got in contact with Tom Chung, a Boston-based architect specializing in mass timber work. He agreed to assist the update pro bono.

“That way, the building is an exhibit in and of itself,” Tate said.

Mass timber is a kind of structural plywood, where multiple sheets of wood are layered together and shaped by computer-aided design systems to produce custom shapes and structures. The resulting panels replace concrete flooring in residential, commercial and industrial building.

“Its an ever-growing building style, with a lot of new manufacturers coming on line in the last seven years,” said Julie Kies, Forest Service Region 1 regional coordinator for wood and biomass utilization. “There’s a lot of really awesome buildings going up with mass timber now. This museum project will be a showcase model building, about how we can do some pretty cool stuff with mass timber.”

Last week, the University of Montana got permission to issue $25 million in bonds to build a new Forestry School building using mass timber materials. The anticipated $45-million building would help consolidate the current community of 700 undergraduate and 100 graduate students now scattered across seven buildings on the Missoula campus.

Columbia Falls-based SmartLam is one of the top national producers of mass timber panels, and has been a major supporter of the Missoula museum effort, Tate said. Other Montana-based contributors include DJ&A Engineers and Fearless Engineers of Missoula, Centennial Timber Frames of Kalispell, Fall Creek Timbers of Troy, F.H. Stoltze Land and Lumber of Columbia Falls and Timber Builders of Hamilton.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.