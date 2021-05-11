Forest Service museum lands design grant

A $250,000 grant will help the National Museum of Forest Service History benefit from the latest wood construction technology.
The grant was one of several in an $8.9 million award from the U.S. Forest Service announced last Friday. The allocation supports 44 projects around the country that use mass timber, cross-laminated timber and other emerging wood products in their design.
“The grants will also expand markets for cross-laminated timber in commercial and multi-family housing, which supports the important connection to healthy forests and manufacturing in rural communities,” Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen said in a press release.
The Missoula-based Forest Service museum already has a wide collection of archives and online materials to share with the public. It also has ambitious plans to become a national destination on land next to the agency’s laboratory complex west of the airport.
Museum Executive Director Lisa Tate said when design work started 12 years ago, the mass timber technology wasn’t ready for consideration. But as the project got closer to its $10.5-million fundraising goal, the idea of using architecture to look forward as well as back in history gained traction.
“We looked at mass-timber design, and started asking why we should consider a redesign of our building,” Tate said. “The new technology wasn’t as prevalent when we started the design process.”
Museum leaders got in contact with Tom Chung, a Boston-based architect specializing in mass timber work. He agreed to assist the update pro bono.
“That way, the building is an exhibit in and of itself,” Tate said.
Mass timber is a kind of structural plywood, where multiple sheets of wood are layered together and shaped by computer-aided design systems to produce custom shapes and structures. The resulting panels replace concrete flooring in residential, commercial and industrial building.
“Its an ever-growing building style, with a lot of new manufacturers coming on line in the last seven years,” said Julie Kies, Forest Service Region 1 regional coordinator for wood and biomass utilization. “There’s a lot of really awesome buildings going up with mass timber now. This museum project will be a showcase model building, about how we can do some pretty cool stuff with mass timber.”
Last week, the University of Montana got permission to issue $25 million in bonds to build a new Forestry School building using mass timber materials. The anticipated $45-million building would help consolidate the current community of 700 undergraduate and 100 graduate students now scattered across seven buildings on the Missoula campus.
Columbia Falls-based SmartLam is one of the top national producers of mass timber panels, and has been a major supporter of the Missoula museum effort, Tate said. Other Montana-based contributors include DJ&A Engineers and Fearless Engineers of Missoula, Centennial Timber Frames of Kalispell, Fall Creek Timbers of Troy, F.H. Stoltze Land and Lumber of Columbia Falls and Timber Builders of Hamilton.