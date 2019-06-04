Jim Yule joined the U.S. Forest Service in 1911, but his true legacy began years later, when he convinced Bob Johnson to cut a hole in the floor of one of his airplanes.
It was in the early 1930s when Johnson, Missoula’s pioneer aviator, took off from Hale Field and flew around the Missoula valley.
Yule, who suffered from vertigo, nonetheless stuck the lens of a camera through the hole and snapped away.
Asked what he learned that day, Yule replied: "Never photograph the landscape when there are clouds."
So began Yule’s and the Forest Service’s use of aerial photography to map the nation’s forests.
“This pioneer initiative established not only Region One but the Forest Service as a whole as the country’s leader of mapmaking of an exactitude and precision never previously possible,” Yule’s daughter, Jamie, of Missoula, said Tuesday.
She spoke on a sunny afternoon at the National Museum of Forest Service History, which dedicated a timber frame James B. Yule Pavilion on its increasingly populated grounds a mile west of the Missoula Airport.
It added another strand in the rich tapestry of forestry and conservation history, and of Johnson Flying Service, which established a national reputation for its firefighting and smokejumping airplanes. Johnson’s stable included the C-47 now known as Miss Montana, which on Wednesday is set to drop commemorative World War II-style parachutists in Normandy, France, on the eve of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Lisa Tate, the museum’s director, told the gathering of 50 that the pavilion was a significant step to expanding programming at the nonprofit museum, which works closely with the Forest Service but receives no federal funding.
“We are a national museum with programs that impact counties, cities and states all across the United States,” said Tate. “Our campus here in Missoula is working toward our vision of building a world-class museum right here on this site as we continue to grow our amenities in advance of our mission.”
The open-air pavilion is a beautiful timber-framed stage and seating area, designed by architect Jamie Hoffman, engineered by Jennifer Anthony of Fearless Engineers and built by Caleb Larson of Rugged Traditions with timber left over from a similar project at Silver Park.
It’s built using historic timber framing techniques with all-wood connections.
“This new stage really opens a lot of doors for the museum in terms of the types of presentations and educational offerings we’ll be able to provide,” Tate said.
It’ll be a suitable venue for classroom studies, decked out with a high-tech touch board and other teaching tools.
And it was completed just in time for what Tate called “an amazing project” on June 29, which she said “really kind of came out of this stage.”
Eleven survivors of the 1961 Higgins Ridge fire on the Nez Perce Forest in Idaho will be on hand at the pavilion to tell their stories. They include Rod Snider, who rescued all 20 of them in his tiny Bell helicopter he called Red Legs, preventing a deadly reprise of the 1949 Mann Gulch fire disaster north of Helena in which 13 men died.
Jim Yule was born in 1884 and retired from the Forest Service in 1947 as chief of surveys and maps in the engineering division of Region 1. He died in Missoula, his longtime home, on June 4, 1957 — 62 years to the day of Tuesday’s dedication.
Yule grew up on a ranch on the Rocky Mountain Front, and went to high school in Choteau, where he boarded with the principal, Alfred Bertram Guthrie. One of his jobs was to take care of Guthrie’s infant son, A.B. Guthrie, Jr., who became a Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist for "The Way West."
Yule attended the University of Montana in its early years, and always regretted not finishing his degree because he was needed back on the ranch.
“Next to his family, Dad’s greatest commitment and loyalty were twofold: the conservation work of the Forest Service and the power of education,” Jamie Yule said. “Jim was convinced that education contained the power to elevate human thought and purpose. Education was the impetus for positive, social and cultural change. He was a natural teacher.”
Yule joined the Forest Service just six years after it was formed by President Theodore Roosevelt.
The agency was “charged with the mission of conserving the value, beauty, diversity and abundance of the national forests, and the natural resources therein,” his daughter said. “That mission was far more than a goal statement for my father. It was a way of life, a responsibility to the land that he so loved and to many generations of Americans as yet unborn.”