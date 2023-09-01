The U.S. Forest Service this week announced a plan to log and thin nearly 8,000 acres on the Lolo National Forest immediately north of Seeley Lake along Highway 83.

In a cover letter announcing the project, Seeley District Ranger Quinn Carver said the project was granted an emergency action determination by Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack because it takes place in two “firesheds” the federal government determined to be among the 250 most high-risk areas for wildfire in the nation. The determination allows the Forest Service to skip a step of the project’s public approval process: soliciting and responding to formal objections before the project is finally approved and implemented.

But the agency is still seeking comments on the proposal, due by the end of Sept. 28. Comments can be submitted online via the project’s webpage, fs.usda.gov/project/lolo/?project=64580, or mailed or hand-delivered to: ATTN: North Seeley Wildland Urban Interface – Highway 83, Seeley Lake Ranger District, 3583 Highway 83, Seeley Lake, MT 59868.

The agency announced the North Seeley Wildland Urban Interface-Highway 83 Project in a statement Sunday. Scoping documents, including descriptions and maps of proposed treatments, were uploaded online Aug. 25. Maps show the project hugging Highway 83 from Seeley Lake on the south to the Flathead-Lolo national forest border, near Summit Lake, on the north. Almost all of the work is proposed for along or immediately east of the highway, although some is proposed for the immediately west of the road. The overall project area spans 22,997 acres, but only 7,911 acres within that broader area is proposed for work.

That puts most of the project directly across from the Colt fire, which is currently burning on the Mission Mountains side of the highway between Summit Lake and Lake Alva. It has burned more than 7,000 acres this summer.

The primary goal of the project, according to Carver’s letter and a scoping document, is to reduce wildfire, insect and tree disease risk in an area adjacent to development — a wildland-urban interface — by reducing forest density and the amount of certain vegetation found on the landscape. The project proposes to increase space between trees, create a shaded fuel break along the highway and three large clear-cuts, remove some understory and mid-story vegetation, and promote more fire-tolerant tree species such as western larch and Ponderosa pine instead of Douglas fir.

Carver’s letter asserts that the work, where possible, will also “maintain or improve” habitat for grizzly bear and bull trout, two species protected under the federal Endangered Species Act, along with riparian and aquatic habitat. The work will also improve safety at campgrounds and other recreation areas, for which the project proposes hazard tree removal, and will “provide wood products that contribute to local and regional economies and the sustainable supply of timber from National Forest System lands.”

The scoping document outlines 7,911 acres of logging, thinning and burning. That includes 903 acres of clear-cut logging. Three large openings would be created: a 503-acre opening, a 303-acre opening and a 90-acre opening. The scoping document stated that retention of trees within the openings would favor Ponderosa pine and western larch.

Additionally, 11 miles of shaded fuel break would be created along Highway 83. The project also features 1,633 acres of intermediate harvest logging that retains larger trees of desired species; 1,987 acres of thinning younger timber stands; 578 acres of additional thinning; 247 acres of cutting, piling and burning vegetation; 416 acres of management work on developed sites; and 2,147 acres of vegetation management to restore acquired lands.

The scoping document additionally listed 18.5 miles of new road construction, of which 5 miles would be temporary and 2.5 miles would be on previously decommissioned roads. The project would decommission 5 miles of official road and 149 miles of unofficial roads not in the National Forest Road System. Ninety-six miles of unofficial road would come into the road system, and 75 miles of system roads would be maintained.

Emergency approval

Normally, people who comment on a project can later file formal objections before a project is finally approved. The Forest Service would consider and respond to objections with an administrative review of a project before a record of decision can be signed. A project can only be implemented once a record of decision has been signed. After that, the public’s only recourse to alter or halt a project is to sue the Forest Service.

The 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law gave Vilsack the ability to determine situations in which emergency action is “necessary to achieve relief from hazards threatening human health and safety or to mitigate threats to natural resources” on or adjacent to national forests, according to an internal Forest Service memo U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore sent in March 2023. The Forest Service’s 2022 Wildfire Crisis Strategy identified 250 “high-risk firesheds” across the nation. Vilsack declared all 250 firesheds an emergency, and he gave Moore the authority to grant emergency approval on projects aimed at reducing wildfire risk in those areas. Two of those firesheds are within the Seeley project area.

On Monday, prominent grizzly bear biologist and researcher Mike Bader said the maneuver was “forest management by decree rather than science.”

“Just like the Bitterroot Front Project, Vilsack and the Forest Service are declaring a false emergency,” he wrote. “Missoula, Montana, is surrounded by Vilsack’s high-risk firesheds and it’s a recipe for logging without laws and radical changes to our scenic backdrop.”

Mike Garrity, executive director of Alliance for the Wild Rockies, disputed the Forest Service’s argument that the project would improve wildfire resiliency on the landscape. He wrote in a statement Monday, “The best available science finds that the project is based on a false premise that forests are unnaturally thick.”

Critics of the widespread forest treatments argue that the significant removal of vegetation — including live trees and brush and standing and downed dead timber — will actually promote wildfire spread by allowing uninhibited wind to whip flames through opened-up forest that’s been dried by more wind and sun penetration. And some conservation groups worry that wildlife and habitat will be harmed by the removal of vegetation and the road-building and usage associated with the project.

Grizzly bears tend to die in or disperse from roaded forests, according to numerous studies collected by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee. Grizzly sow and cub survival generally falls when the density of open roads surpasses 0.64 miles of road per square mile of land.

A body of science supports the idea that “forest treatments” — a regime of logging, thinning and burning — can reduce wildfire risk on a landscape and make firefighting efforts more successful.

Forest Service leaders and wildland firefighters often cite specific incidents in which forest fires are slowed down or reduced in severity upon running into areas where fuels, particularly ladder fuels, have been thinned. Clearing ground and ladder fuels, and constructing clear-cut fire breaks is a primary method of containing wildfire. But critics of large-scale forest treatments point out that large, aggressive wildfires often burn indiscriminately through treated and untreated forests.

But critics of widespread forest treatments can point to other studies that cast doubt on their efficacy, and on the idea that forests in western Montana used to be dominated by spread-out Ponderosa pine with frequent low-severity fire. Garrity cited a 2023 study that suggests the Forest Service has ignored research and other evidence showing that Montana was not historically dominated by frequent low-severity fire, and that high-severity stand-replacement wildfires in dense forest have historical precedent.

“We have more fires because of climate change,” Garrity wrote. “We need to cut back on logging to fight climate change because forests are great climate sinks.”