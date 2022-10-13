Forest Service sued over fire retardant drops into water

It rains down from the bellies of aircraft large and small, coating foliage below in a flaming red gel that won't actually burn: aerial fire retardant.

But sometimes fire retardant lands in waterways. And a new lawsuit filed in Billings on Tuesday accuses the U.S. Forest Service of violating the Clean Water Act by illegally polluting water and harming the environment when retardant is dropped into water. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court by the nonprofit Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics (FSEEE). The group previously gave the agency a 60-day notice of intent to sue, dated June 23.

Aerial fire retardant, a chemical gel dropped by aircraft ahead of fire fronts with the goal of making foliage less likely to ignite as flames approach, is a mainstay of wildland firefighting in the West. As megafires exceeding 100,000 acres become more common, and as development pushes into fire-prone landscapes, the crimson chemical retardant dropped from low-flying air tankers is one of the most obvious and dramatic indicators of firefighting agencies in action.

Like fires themselves, the Forest Service's use of retardant has steadily increased in recent years. The agency exceeded 50 million gallons of annual retardant use for the first time in 2020, according to the Associated Press. It again used more than 50 million gallons of retardant in 2021. The agency paid almost $200 million for retardant those two years combined. The exceedance of 50 million gallons was a sharp uptick from about 30 million gallons annually over the 10 preceding years.

The agency told the Associated Press this summer, "No two wildfires are the same, and thus it’s critical for fire managers to have different tools available to them for different circumstances a fire may present. Fire retardant is simply one of those tools."

It's a tool Montanans are familiar with. Aircraft ranging in size from single-seat propeller planes to behemoth DC-10 jetliners dropped retardant on fires around the state this year, including in population centers like Missoula and Helena, where fast-moving grass fires threatened subdivisions. Missoula is home to Neptune Aviation, a contractor operating a fleet of BAe-146 Large Air Tankers, as well as the Forest Service's Region 1 Aerial Fire Depot and the Missoula Air Tanker Base.

Perimeter Solutions, the manufacturer of ammonium phosphate-based fire retardant used by the Forest Service, is headquartered in a suburb of St. Louis. Fortress Fire Retardant Systems, a newer company founded by a former interagency Type I incident commander, is partly based in Stevensville, south of Missoula. This year the Forest Service tested the Fortress product, made from magnesium chloride sourced from the Great Salt Lake, at just one air tanker base nationwide: Ronan, north of Missoula. The agency tested a previous formulation of Fortress' product, which the company says is significantly safer than the Perimeter product, in Missoula last year.

Neither Perimeter nor Fortress is subject to the lawsuit, nor is Neptune. Representatives of all three companies declined to comment for this story. A Forest Service spokesperson told the Associated Press the agency doesn't comment on pending litigation. A spokesperson for the Forest Service's Region 1, headquartered in Missoula, did not reply to a voicemail or text message Wednesday. The Forest Service's Region 1 aviation officer did not respond to a voicemail.

Andy Stahl, executive director of FSEEE, did not reply to a voicemail Wednesday. No one was available for comment at the Northern Rockies Coordination Center in Missoula.

In its notice of intent to sue, FSEEE states that the Forest Service's own records show that the agency dropped 761,282 gallons of retardant into navigable waters on Forest Service-managed lands across 376 separate incidents between 2012 and 2019. The nonprofit argued, "Fire retardant is a pollutant. Aircraft are point sources. The U.S. Forest Service and its contractors have discharged and continue to discharge retardant from aircraft into navigable waters."

The agency has determined that the retardant it uses "may affect" 57 threatened and endangered aquatic species, and is "likely to adversely affect" 32 other aquatic species.

The Clean Water Act, the group stated, "prohibits the discharge of pollutants from a point source to waters of the United States," except with a valid water treatment permit and other conditions. The Forest Service stated that the Environmental Protection Agency, which oversees enforcement of the Clean Water Act, exempted the agency from the permit requirement. FSEEE disputes that the agency is exempt.

The Forest Service has also instituted a 300-foot buffer around waterways for retardant drops, but the buffer has exceptions and drops sometimes encroach within 300 feet anyway.

"In sum," FSEEE stated, "the Forest Service's discharges of retardant pollutants into waterways from aircraft point sources is continuous, on-going, and un-permitted, in violation of the Clean Water Act." The group stated it would seek an injunction from the court that blocks further unpermitted releases.