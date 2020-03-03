Forest Service taking comments on Lolo project

The U.S. Forest Service is taking comments on a 3,790-acre forest management project in Mineral County.
The project would center on Cruzane Mountain in Lolo National Forest, about 100 miles west of Missoula and just north of Interstate 90 and the community of Saltese. Aimed at reducing the risk of wildfire, the project would involve the following elements:
- 1,411 acres of commercial harvest. This would include 981 acres of “regeneration harvest,” which removes most trees from an area; zones with high infection rates of root rot among Douglas fir would be clear-cut. There would also be 417 acres of thinning and 12.7 acres of improvement cut to remove certain tree species.
- 91.7 acres of non-commercial thinning. In two areas totaling almost 15 acres along Packer Creek, foresters would create fuel breaks by removing most of the under story. In four units totaling 77 acres, they would conduct pre-commercial thinning.
- Conducting 1,161 acres of maintenance burns.
- Reconstruction and maintenance work along 11 miles of existing Forest Service roads.
- Building 4 miles of new roads.
- Maintaining 2.6 miles of roads, then decommissioning them once the project is complete.
- Placing 2 miles of road in “storage status.”
- Decommissioning 5.4 miles of roads.
“We gathered feedback from the initial scoping period and developed a proposal that will implement treatments to address insect and disease impacts and improve forest health (in) nearby communities at risk of wildfire,” a press release quoted District Ranger Carole Johnson as saying.
The draft Environmental Assessment will be open for public comment for 30 days. To view the proposal and submit comments, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=56156.