The Rattlesnake National Recreation Area’s main trail corridor is set to reopen Saturday as the Beeskove fire moves towards full containment.
The fire has been burning for nearly a month on a rocky slope overlooking Rattlesnake Creek, about 6 miles from the popular recreation area’s main trailhead. Stretches of the main trail have been closed since late July. But on Friday, the Forest Service announced that at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, “the majority of the closure for National Forest Lands within the Beeskove Fire area will be lifted.”
“The Rattlesnake National Recreation Area, including the main trail corridor, and adjacent National Forest Lands and trails will again be open for recreational use at that time.” However, four roads will remain closed: The East Fork Rattlesnake Road NFSR 2112, East Twin Creek Road NFSR 2117, Mineral Peak Lookout Road NFSR 2120, and Upper Twin Creek Road NFSR 2119.
The Forest Service cautioned that fire suppression activities continue, and recreationists should expect to see firefighters and equipment in the area.
As of Thursday evening, the Beeskove Fire was 429 acres in size and 64% contained. The Forest Service estimates that it will be fully contained by Saturday, Aug. 31. It most recently described the fire’s behavior as “minimal” and “creeping.” Visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6458/ for more information.