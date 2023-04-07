The U.S. Forest Service will scrutinize Montana Snowbowl Ski Area's safety and operations after public outcry and agency concerns that the Missoula ski area falls short of safety standards.

Lolo National Forest Supervisor Carolyn Upton said in an interview Friday that the Forest Service will be "looking at the larger, cumulative issues because it's appropriate and it's the right thing to do at this point in time, given what's going on at Snowbowl." She said the broader look at Snowbowl was prompted by several factors, including chairlift safety incidents, the new three-seat Transporter lift, modifications to a T-bar lift and public concern over daily operations. She said that she was still finalizing the details of the probe with engineers and with Snowbowl, but that "I am seriously considering now expanding the lift inspections" to all lifts, not just Snow Park.

"Something of a larger scale is coming," she said. "I need to talk about it with Snowbowl first before we can talk about specific parameters."

The ultimate goal, Upton said, was ensuring public safety at Snowbowl in a way the public can trust. The Forest Service has the authority to suspend or revoke Snowbowl's special-use permit if the ski area cannot meet the terms of the permit. Snowbowl is the only downhill ski area on the Lolo National Forest.

"At the heart of these issues is public safety," Upton said. "It's in all of our interest to have an operation at Snowbowl where people feel comfortable."

The move follows a March 19 incident in which a Snow Park lift chair carrying a 4-year-old boy and his father swung into the first tower on the ride up. The chair seat-back broke off, dumping the child about 15 feet to the ground below. The father, Missoula resident Nathan McLeod, was left clinging to the vertical hanger pole that extends down from the haul cable. He had to jump off moments later. McLeod and Snowbowl owner Andy Morris confirmed that a lift operator did not immediately notify other operations staff of the incident. Ski patrol, which has a shack at the top of the lift, didn't respond to the incident until McLeod skied down to the base lodge and told Morris what happened. Morris owns and operates the ski area with his father, Brad Morris.

Andy and Brad Morris did not respond to multiple requests for comment this week.

Public attention

The Forest Service's broader look at Snowbowl is separate from its response to the Snow Park chairlift incident, Upton said. In that incident, the Forest Service sent Snowbowl a notice of non-compliance with the special-use permit that allows it to operate on Lolo National Forest land. The notice cited deficiencies with the Snow Park chairlift uncovered when a regional ropeway engineer with the Forest Service monitored Snow Park lift operations on March 23. It also cited the failure of Snowbowl lift operators and ski patrol to properly respond to a safety incident on the lift. The agency gave Snowbowl 90 days to have the lift tested for compliance by an independent engineer, and to submit a plan to improve operations and incident response, according to Missoula District Ranger Crystal Stonesifer.

The March 19 incident wasn't the first safety concern with the Snow Park lift. When the lift was erected at Snowbowl, after being purchased used from Aspen-Snowmass, taller riders struck their heads on some of the "halo" devices on lift towers. Halos are metal guards intended to prevent a swinging chair from striking a tower. The lift was later modified to prevent people from hitting their heads.

On Jan. 1, 2020, an empty chair on the LaValle lift broke off the main haul cable, damaging it, just after two skiers had unloaded from the chair at the top of the lift. On Dec. 27, 2011, a chair on the LaValle lift struck a lift attendant at the lower terminal and detached from the haul cable. The Missoulian reported at that time that a chair also fell off the cable the previous summer after striking an elderly man in the unloading zone. In 2012, Snowbowl refused to sell a season pass to a longtime pass-holder after he brought safety concerns to Snowbowl management, prompting the Forest Service to intervene.

After the Snow Park incident, hundreds of commenters on social media shared concerns and stories about chairlift safety at Snowbowl that went beyond the March 19 incident. Many expressed frustration with what they depicted as dismissive and unresponsive management at the ski area. Many commented or told the Missoulian that they also contacted the Forest Service. Upton said Friday that public concern was part of why she was expanding her look into Snowbowl. But, she noted, adherence to safety and operational standards is written into the terms of Snowbowl's special-use permit and annual operations plan. The Forest Service has a duty to ensure compliance, she said.

"We did respond to the (Snow Park) incident, we responded appropriately to the incident, and now we're sort of moving into a larger discussion," Upton said. "This is appropriate, responsible management of National Forest System land and permit administration. We take public concern very seriously, as well as making the permittee successful with his operation."

The broader probe of Snowbowl has yet to fully take shape but will likely occur over the summer, Upton said, with any independent, third-party lift inspections finished before the next ski season. Those would be in addition to the annual lift certifications that Snowbowl, like all ski areas on public land, are required to perform annually. Public involvement of some sort will likely be a component, she said, but the timing and exact manner of outreach or engagement hadn't been determined on Friday.

"We are all aware, including me, of the public attention on this right now, so we need some time to do this work," she said. "I am going to have my staff talk to Snowbowl about opportunities to work with the public."

'Imminent danger'

The Forest Service has already identified some safety problems with lifts at Snowbowl.

The Missoulian obtained the monitoring report produced by Curt Panter, a regional ropeway engineer with the Forest Service, after his March 28 observation of the Snow Park lift. Brad Morris was present for the monitoring, as was Andy Bryden, the Missoula District's snow ranger. Snowbowl modified the tower halos outside of the lift's design specifications, Panter wrote, which likely allowed swinging chairs to collide with the tower. The report also noted that lift attendants are required to report chairlift incidents to management and "appropriate first aid personnel."

The report stated that Snowbowl's modifications to the Snow Park chairlift and the lift attendant's inaction "present an imminent danger to the health and safety of the skiing public."