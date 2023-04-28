With beautiful weather in the forecast, Saturday will be a nice day to watch sawdust fly at the loud and rowdy professional timber sports competitions at Fort Missoula.

The Society of American Foresters and the University of Montana's Woodsmen's Team are holding the 26th annual Forestry Day at the Fort's historic equipment area and the Garrett Grothen Memorial Arena.

"Join us to watch and celebrate the skill of those who work in the time-honored tradition of logging with the only pro/amateur event in the nation," said Stacy Carr-Poole, the development and communications director at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula. "This fun and family-oriented event draws thousands of enthusiastic onlookers and expert competitors. From the very young to the very old, there’s something for everyone."

Saturday's event runs from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will include cross-cut sawing, wood chopping, pole climbing, ax throwing, log rolling and hot saws. There will be a beer garden and food trucks at the site.

The suggested donation for entry will be $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for students or $10 for families.

Competitors from all over North America will be present. There'll also be restored antique logging equipment demonstrations, a horse-drawn high wheel log hauler and a live antique lumber mill demonstration.

The Historical Museum’s outdoor exhibits will be opening for the season and docents will be available to help interpret the timber industry history of the region.

"It's going to be professional competitors who travel all over the world training and competing," said Eric Hoberg, the UM Woodsmen's Team advisor. "A bunch of us were just in Australia last month. There's a bunch of Canadians coming down. And whatever money is collected goes back into the program."

Becky Smyth, a sophomore at the University of Montana, is a member of the UM college team. She was competing in the vertical chop on Friday for the college competition that preceded Saturday's events.

"I've been around timber sports since I was 7 years old," she said. "My dad helps put on a show in Washington state so it's been a lifelong dream of mine since I was little."

She said competing in Friday's event meant the entire world to her.

"I've looked up to these guys for my whole life and honestly I have this like very surreal realization all the time that I actually get to do these things that I watched for so long," she said.

For more information visit online at forestrydays.com or fortmissoulamuseum.org.