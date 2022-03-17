Former BeeHive Homes Missoula employee accused of abusing two residents

A former BeeHive Homes employee is accused of physically assaulting two residents last December, according to court documents filed in Missoula Municipal Court on March 9.

James M. White is charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

On Dec. 7, city police responded to BeeHive Homes, an assisted living facility on River Road, for a report of an assault on an elderly person. The first victim, who has a developmental disability, told officers one of the caregivers had punched him in the face, causing injury and pain.

Video surveillance shows White violently pulling the victim into a chair in the facility living room while yelling at him, court filings say. He proceeds to hold a glass of water above the victim’s head and threatens to pour it on him. White then picks up the man’s feet and slams them down on a walker.

Footage later shows the victim returning to his room. White then goes into the man’s room several times throughout the evening and is the only one seen in there. At one point after leaving the room, White is seen clutching his own hand, as if he had struck something. The following morning, the victim had the injury on his eye.

A few days later, on Dec. 17, officers again responded to BeeHive for a report of an assault that had previously occurred. BeeHive management told investigators they found footage of White assaulting a second resident.

Officers reviewed the video, which showed White in the brain care unit with a second victim, who is unable to speak due to a traumatic brain injury.

White can be seen trying to get the man out of the chair he was sitting in. The victim doesn’t stand up, and the footage shows White grabbing the man’s hand. He then punches the second victim in the neck and throat area. The man stands up to try to defend himself, and White pushes him down onto a couch so hard the couch tips over and the man almost falls over the back of it.

He stands back up and White again pushes him, this time into the center of the living room.

Charging documents say White’s listed address has been demolished and his number is disconnected, so law enforcement hasn't contacted him yet.

John MacDonald, a brother of the first victim, said his family is grateful to hospice workers for responding quickly to his brother’s injuries.

“Our family is thankful and indebted to the visiting hospice staff who recognized and reported Joe's assault-related injuries,” MacDonald said in a statement. “Their quick action and assistance enabled us to get him moved immediately and protect him from further harm. We are deeply troubled by what we’ve learned about the verbal and physical assault of Joe and at least one other resident at this facility and by this employee.”

However, MacDonald expressed frustration with the prosecution process and the lack of felony charges in his brother's case.

“We are angry and frustrated that the county attorney chose not to file felony charges, despite investigators making a strong case and recommendation that they were warranted and appropriate,” MacDonald said. “We’ve been forced to question this prosecutor’s commitment to doing what’s right to protect the vulnerable when it doesn’t involve an easy win.”

Missoula Chief Criminal Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings explained the county attorney’s office reviewed the two investigations, but they didn’t meet the language in the state's Elder or Developmentally Disabled Abuse or Aggravated Assault statutes.

"Unfortunately, those statutes require a serious injury," Jennings said. "The language is too limiting, and I wish the Legislature would address this to give greater consequences for offenders that abuse vulnerable people."

The Montana Elder and Persons With Developmental Disabilities Abuse Prevention Act defines a "physical injury" as death, permanent or temporary disfigurement or impairment of any bodily organ or function.

The Aggravated Assault statute defines "serious bodily injury" as bodily injury that creates a substantial risk of death, causes serious permanent disfigurement or protracted loss or impairment of the function or process of a bodily member or organ. Or the injury can reasonably be expected to result in serious permanent disfigurement or protracted loss or impairment of the function or process of a bodily member or organ.

White started working in BeeHive’s traumatic brain injury unit in 2011, BeeHive Homes Missoula Owner Ty Harding said. All employees are required to pass a background check prior to being brought on — White’s returned no criminal history, he added.

The allegations were reported to BeeHive ownership the morning following the incident. An internal investigation was done, and White was fired that day, Harding said.

“The incident came as a shock and disappointment to all of us,” Harding added. “We have cooperated fully with Adult Protective Services and the local police who investigated the incident.”

The family encourages anyone with information on White’s whereabouts to contact authorities. White is described in court documents as being a white male with brown hair and blue eyes and in his early 30s. He is estimated to be 5 feet 9 inches tall and 210 pounds.

